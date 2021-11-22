Tim, the shares fly on the stock exchange (+ 27%) but remain well below the price offered by Kkr. Vivendi: “Insufficient supply”

The Telecom stock flies on the stock exchange with a gain of over 27% reaching € 0.44 per share. The blaze was predictable after the US fund yesterday Kkr has submitted a non-binding offer on the 100% of the company putting 0.5 euro per share on the plate, a 46% premium compared to last Friday’s close at 35 cents. It is interesting to note that the value of the shares does not align on the stock exchange with that of the offer, a signal that the market he believes in it but only up to a certain point. Kkr’s offer is subject to several variables. The first is one due diligence (a thorough audit of the company’s accounts, ed) whose results could induce Kkr to move forward as well as backward. The second is to understand what will the government do that about Tim has a golden power, that is the possibility of rejecting offers by virtue of the strategic nature of the company for national interests. In the note released yesterday evening by the Ministry of Economy, however, the importance of the fact that leading international financial institutions are interested in Italian companies is underlined. In short, not a closure.

Third factor are the moves of the French group Vivendi, majority shareholder of Telecom with 24% who was not involved in the Kkr operation. Sources of the French group let it be known that “The offer of Kkr does not reflect Tim’s true worth, it is insufficient “. In theory, Kkr just needs to reach 50% plus one of the shares and the French share is therefore not essential. Note that Vivendi bought Tim shares at a price average of 1.03 euros. The securities were written down, bringing them back to the balance sheet at 0.88 cents. Even so, selling on Kkr terms would entail a significant loss. Meetings were also held yesterday between private equity funds Cvc and Advent that they would be working on an alternative hypothesis on the telecommunications company.

Kkr’s project would be that to take Tim out of the bag e divide the company in two, on the one hand the telephone service, on the other the networks. In the second there would be a involvement of the public partner Cassa Depositi e Prestiti which today owns the 9.8%. The most sensitive asset of the company is the Sparkle network which runs between four continents and on which sensitive data from about forty countries transit. Tim Sparkle is presiding Alessandro Pansa, former Chief of Police and former Director-General of the Security Information Department. In the background, the tensions in management. The CEO Luigi Gubitosi is in the crosshairs of the French partner after results that were deemed disappointing. For the past five years Tim has halved its stock market value.

In the meantime, the unions are worried about the possible employment repercussions for a company over which the word of redundancies hangs over time. “We cannot repeat the mistakes of the past when Telecom was allowed to privatize, dispersing a competence that is needed today relaunch and strengthen “ said the general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini. “That is a strategic sector – he argues – and we have a problem: we do not yet have a new generation network that is able to connect our country. Therefore, what must be realized and also analyzed with respect to the proposal put forward by the American fund is which system we want to build on telecommunications ”. “Being a strategic sector – concludes Landini – we think the government shouldn’t let the market do it, but must be able to set guidelines and conditions capable of building the single network throughout the country “.

“TLC networks are a strategic asset of the country and a key point of the NRP. For this reason, Tim’s future must be followed by the government with the utmost attention, dealing with Parliament and putting employment and national security at the center ”. So he writes this morning on Twitter Antonio Misiani, responsible for economy and finance in the national secretariat of the Democratic Party.