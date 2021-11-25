Tim, the stakes of Draghi arrive: “Protect the network and occupation”

Mario Draghi in the field on Tim in relation to the takeover bid of Kkr, relaunching the position expressed by the Treasury on guarantees and employment. “There are three priorities in analyzing this offer: employment protection, technology protection, which is of great value within the Tim group under the names of various companies and must be protected and, thirdly, the protection of the network. , infrastructure “, said the premier last night during the press conference on the new Green pass decree, on the eve of today’s meeting with Emmanuel Macron, as part of the Quirinal Treaty between Italy and France to be signed tomorrow. Draghi’s words come in the midst of the internal clash with Tim on the criticisms of Luigi Gubitosi who today could find a solution to bring to the extraordinary board of directors of tomorrow.

While flying high, and without stepping on the free market, the head of the government has struck a blow destined to influence the developments of the affair because employment and technology are combined with the defense of the network, in discussion with the American proposal, on which the government can exercise golden power as it is a strategic asset for the country. Then, opening up to other solutions, Dragons he adds: “Within these priorities, the government will analyze this offer and various other future prospects of the company”, suggesting the possibility of not hindering the first French shareholder Vivendi in the management of the company. And it could not be otherwise in order not to compromise the agreement with France.

Dragons he spoke out in defense of Tim’s strategic assets where the fate of CEO Gubitosi could greatly depend on the outcome of the meeting of the board of statutory auditors chaired by Francesco Fallacara, scheduled for today afternoon. The contract is on the table Dazn on the broadcasting of Serie A matches and the repercussions on revenues based on the billion in investments. If the regulator were to believe that cash flows were insufficient, it could indicate the need for a third profit warning from July. And at that point it would be inevitable that the majority of the board could take sides around the no-confidence demand requested by Vivendi tomorrow when discussions on the group’s performance resume, disappointing due to two profit warnings and the decline in the S&P rating, in a a very tense climate also for the suspicions accompanying the takeover bid made by the US Kkr fund on 100% of the capital at a price of 0.50 euros. Yesterday the stock regained its share, in the wake of the indiscretions, denied by the American fund, of a probable raise to 0.80-0.90 euros, an eventuality that is still to be verified, given that the bidder has not yet had access to the due diligence . In any case, the stock closed at € 0.49 (+ 15.6%), one step away from the Kkr proposal.

Before Draghi, Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti spoke again: «No preferences from the government for Kkr but the attention of foreign investors for Italian companies is positive. However, it is premature to talk about special powers ». Finally, the unions have returned to defend the work of Gubitosi because they fear that the turnaround will cause thousands of unemployed. So, 24 hours from tomorrow’s board, the climate is even more incandescent, even if tonight a turning point could mature in one direction or another.