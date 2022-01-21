Tim, the sudden stop arrives: everything changes for the customers. A bad blow that no one expected and that forced the manager to intervene

The provider has ordered the withdrawal of its Sim cards, putting an end to a service for Android customers. A step towards the future that can create some problems for its users.

Continuous updating in the technology of the smartphone it knows no rest. The progress from a technical point of view involves both software and connections. Promotions and alternative solutions are now on the agenda and customers are taking notice. Some are excellent and allow you to improve the service, even if they force people to an unexpected expense. The Tim brand, telecommunication leader in Italy, is launching important innovations in view of the next months of 2022. This will be the year of the definitive leap into 5G. However, the development of the ultra fast internet network will also have unexpected consequences.

For example, the provider has already defined the complete abandonment of 3G networks. This step has been indirectly confirmed in recent weeks with the operator sending it to all the customers they have a SIM with a capacity of less than 128k, a message for changing the card. The new SIM must be requested at one of Tim’s official stores and costs 15 euros.

Tim, the sudden stop arrives: forced SIM card change to maintain the internet connection

The operators will then supply new cards, with double the capacity compared to 128k and useful for navigating with networks 4G and especially 5G. However, the money invested will not be lost, since the 15 euros will be converted in the form of residual credit. In addition, there is a bonus for all users in question for unlimited consumption for voice calls for one month.

All those who do not change the SIM will no longer be able to connect from the month of April. A total exclusion therefore for all those who own cards of less than 128k (Android users). For all the others there will be no changes whatsoever but only new optional promotions.