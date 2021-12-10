Tim, the trade unions: “Disruption of the company industrial destruction, the Government pretends not to understand”

“The government pretends not to understand that any option of unbundling, whether it be services or the network, would not be a painless operation for the current occupational perimeters. A solution that we would find absolutely against, orreally something that looks like Tim’s dismemberment as we have known it until today. An insane solution, in total contradiction with what happened in Europe“. Hard tones from the unions on press previews regarding Tim’s future and corporate service orders “That do not suggest anything positive”.

“What really angers more than anything else is that all of this is happening” behind the scenes “, with uIn general, hiding behind the respect for the market which resembles too much a Pilates attitude“, Reads the joint note signed by the national secretariats of Slc Cgil, Fistel Cisl and Uilcom Uil. “Vivendi’s proposals highlighted by the press in these hours bring the hands of history back a few years and, at present, seem to definitively bury any hypothesis of industrial relaunch of the Tim Group“. According to the unions, the photograph that comes out of it “unfortunately it takes us back to the era of the former CEO Genish, with a DG / AD flying between Brazil and Italy. And it does not reassure us that business continuity is entrusted to the “deputy” who in the recent management has failed to achieve the objectives of the plan. The issues that we have been denouncing for years are evidently coming to a head. You are about to perform a real “industrial destruction” without having the slightest idea of ​​what you want to build. We continue to talk about a hypothetical company with public control of the network and in the meantime “governmentally” we proceed with partial tenders with which money and infrastructures are given to private individuals without even having the guarantee of achieving the technological objectives and social cohesion and economy of the country “.

The unions want a change of pace: “We still have time to stop all this and open a “real” discussion within the company and at the institutions on the reorganization of an important industrial group, a strategic and vital company for the Tlc sector and for Italy. Otherwise it will become inevitable to proceed, with the January recovery, with the mobilization of male and female workers ”.

He also spoke on the matter the leader of the Lega Matteo Salvini: “We share the concerns expressed by employee representatives Tim, we reiterate the no of the League to any hypothesis of dismemberment, stew or sale and we hope that the parties will meet as soon as possible for an industrial recovery plan. The State cannot renounce its role on a delicate issue such as that of networks and telecommunications ”.

