Tim, the unions aren’t letting go. But for the first time the united front is broken

The unions are not letting go of Tim. But for the first time since the start of the yearRed alarm following the expression of interest by the American fund Kkr – intending to take over the majority of the company – which resulted in a chain the resignation of Luigi Gubitosi, the unitary front is split. Today thereand general secretariats of Slc Cgil and Fistel Cisl they asked, in a letter (HERE THE DOCUMENT), a meeting with the President Salvatore Rossi: “We turn to you, President, to guarantee the interests of the company and the future employment of the workers, so that in these days of great confusion no one thinks of taking sudden and unilateral decisions that can affect the financial aspects and pre-order the future today. consequences tomorrow, albeit in the absence of a clear outcome to the corporate governance crisis “.

The letter was not countersigned by Uilcom Uil: the union has decided to keep out evidently by not sharing the modalities and approach towards the top. The meeting asked of Rossi by Slc Cgil and Fistel Cisl to resume work activities, that is after the break of the Christmas holidays, relies on the acknowledgment “of the absence of a CEO” and on the “proxies of great responsibility for business continuity “for the president. A “disrespect” towards the general manager Pietro Labriola who had already been asked for a meeting scheduled – unless I have second thoughts – for next January 12? In the joint note signed jointly by the three initials and dated 22 December (HERE THE DOCUMENT), reference was made to the meeting with Labriola. “In response to our request for an urgent meeting, Tim’s General Manager has proposed a date for January ”.

Has something “cracked” in the meantime? If it is true that in today’s letter the tones are conciliatory – “we read with some relief the letter that she intended to address, together with the General Manager, to Tim’s workers” – the concern and the state of alert pervade the text. The “future consequences” to which the trade unions refer are valid “both for the internal perimeter and for the complicated industrial” ecosystem “of the business”, an induced that “employs thousands and thousands of male and female workers and which sees hundreds of companies depend wholly or largely on Tim’s industrial model ”.

Beyond the modus operandi, the three unions remain compact on the quid: “Today Tim is a vessel that sails without a route, but on that vessel there are over 40,000 workers and some of the fundamental assets for the development of our country. Time cannot pass in vain. The Government first of all has the duty to adopt an orientation to protect employment and national interests, given that the excess of the market is the cause and not the solution of the problems ”, reads the note of 22 December. “We therefore reiterate the urgency of making the processes in progress understandable and transparent. Finally, we ask that in this stalemate no unilateral acts are carried out on the part of the company that could compromise a positive and shared solution. In the same way, the Government cannot verbally invoke the public role on the network and then prepare to co-finance new lots which, once completed, will remain available to private individuals “.

Not only that: today, in a second letter, this time in three, Slc Cgil, Fistel Cisl and Uilcom Uil have done request of aupdate of the ministerial table on the single network and the Tim Group affair to ministers Giancarlo Giorgetti and Vittorio Colao and to Undersecretary Anna Ascani. “In light of the further developments of the events in question, and considering the statements by the President of the Council of Ministers in this regard, we would like to ask you for an update of the ministerial table following the meeting on 2 December. It is of fundamental importance that all the developments of this delicate situation are monitored by the parties, to avoid being faced with accomplished facts or, equally serious, with disruptions of Tim’s perimeter waiting for overall solutions to materialize “.

