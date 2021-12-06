TIM, the Vivendi-Cdp front opens. Kkr relies on US banks By Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – Telecom Italia (MI 🙂 opens the week down 2.7% to 0.452 euros on the developments of the Kkr offer, after the spokesperson for Vivendi (PA 🙂 opened a parallel front with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

“We aim to bring Tim back on a growth trajectory by guaranteeing investments, workers and setting the conditions to make the most of all the opportunities that will be created with the PNRR”, the spokesperson told the newspaper, adding that the French group is interested ” to any solution that promotes the efficiency and infrastructural modernity of the network, while preserving the value of its investment “.

Vivendi, majority shareholder with 24%, would have met the top management of Cdp (10% of TIM) already last Wednesday, as it does not want to end the Italian campaign in loss after the legal chaos with Mediaset (MI 🙂 , and a consortium with the Italian State could be a serious alternative to the expression of interest from the US fund.

“In this perspective – underlined the spokesperson – the hypothesis of state control of the network, if it were preparatory to a strategic project led by institutions, will certainly be evaluated with openness”.

Bollorè vs Niel

In the background, there is also the long-distance challenge between president Bollorè and Iliad founder Xavier Niel who, being on the board of Kkr, could increase exposure on the Italian territory, already being able to count on 8 million mobile customers. This is a reason that could push Bollorè to give a practical example of the union between Italy and France put in black and white in the Quirinal Pact, despite the differences at home with President Macron.

“Vivendi is a reliable and long-term shareholder, a harbinger of a constructive dialogue aimed at strengthening Tim, with the Italian objective of working alongside the institutions”, the French spokesman later explained, hinting at the possibility of a merger between Tim and Open Fiber.

“The priority is that the company returns to being the protagonist of development and innovation, we aim to bring Tim back on a growth trajectory”, remarked Vivendi, stating that “we need to combine the necessary technological innovation of the country with the relaunch of one of the most relevant Italian groups “-

Kkr moves with the US giants

Meanwhile, last week, the private equity fund is moving with heavy vehicles. In the offer that arrived on TIM’s table, JPMorgan (NYSE 🙂 has attached a “highly confidential letter” in which it has written down the commitment of the investment bank to guarantee the financing of the operation, evaluated with the part of debt over 30 billion.

Supporting Jamie Dimon’s bank, other investment giants such as Morgan Stanley (NYSE 🙂 e Citigroup (NYSE :), while the third front represented by the private equity funds CVC and Advent would be supported by Nomura, a Japanese bank that in Italy can count on a senior advisor such as Marco Patuano, former CEO of Telecom and currently number one of A2A ( ME:).