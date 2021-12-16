Tim, third consecutive profit warning. Dazn Deal Weighs By Investing.com



Investing.com – Telecom Italia (MI 🙂 slips to Piazza Affari after having issued the third profit warning in a row late Wednesday evening which highlights the shadows of the last Gubitosi management.

The former state monopolist now expects an organic Ebitda of the Unit Domestic division to decrease (“low teens decrease”) towards 2020, with “a worsening compared to the previous forecast communicated in October (” high single-digit decrease “) “.

The decrease, the company explains in the release, is attributable “mainly to lower revenues from fixed telephony, in part related to the progress of the agreement with DAZN for the distribution of Serie A TIM”, and “any non-recurring provisions” will be determined on the basis of “the results of the renegotiation of the agreement with DAZN in progress” and will be evaluated “in the 2021 budget”.

The trend in organic revenues is confirmed to be decreasing (“low single-digit”), while AL adjusted consolidated net financial debt is expected to be around 17.6 billion euros “after the payment of licenses for 435 million euros, of which 140 million euros following the award of 5G frequencies in Brazil “. The only positive note comes from the Brazilian market, which is expected to see a “mid single-digit” growth, and which could bring TIM’s organic EBITDA to over 5.4 billion.

Kkr wait

The American private equity fund, as explained to Consob in a note earlier this week, will wait for the outcome of the board of directors of tomorrow 17 December to evaluate the next moves on the “friendly” takeover bid, confirming the price of 0.505 per share.

Pending the outcome of tomorrow, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co then specified that he had not set a deadline to start the due diligence, specifying to “remain awaiting Tim’s decisions”.

The board, reads the TIM release on the profit warning, will discuss the 2022-2024 plan “together with the results of the 2021 financial statements and the guidance relating to the three-year period 2022/24”, which will take into account “the expected consolidation of mobile telephony assets of Oi in Brazil and the corporate reorganization actions necessary to face a competitive context that remains challenging “.

