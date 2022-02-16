Tim, Tlc single network: towards overcoming vertical integration. Calaza new CFO

Adrian Calaza is Tim’s new Chief Financial Officer. This was approved by the company’s board of directors. The manager takes over from Giovanni Ronca and the assignment will be operational from 1st March. He will also take on the role of executive in charge of preparing Tim’s accounting records following the filing of the company’s 2021 draft financial statements. Directly reporting to CEO Pietro Labriola, Calaza has been in the Tim Group for over 20 years and has a long experience and knowledge of the telecommunications sector: he held the position of CFO in Entel Bolivia, Telecom Argentina and Tim Brasil.

The board of directors was also called to review the progress of the development of the business plan and in particular for outline the strategic lines for large customers (PA and large companies), consumers (SMEs, families and individuals), network infrastructures and Brazil. The plan “will identify for each business activity the model that guarantees its development in terms of innovation, profitability and value creation”, reads the Tim note issued at the end of the board of directors.

On the large customer front, the driver will be represented by cloud services, Iot and cybersecurity which also represent the backbone of the development of the country’s digitization. under the Pnrr. AND with regard to Brazil, the Group considers it an area of ​​high growth which will greatly benefit from the synergies deriving from the” acquisition of Oi’s mobile assets, the launch of 5G and a strategy to enhance the customer base through dedicated partnerships including banking and entertainment – reads the note Tim.

We go on to identify “possible strategic options also through solutions that involve overcoming vertical integration”, The note always reads. And this is the most important step in view of Tlc’s single network project to come to a definitive solution and accelerate on the roadmap. The creation of separate companies would allow us to reach the goal: according to rumors, the new industrial plan 2022-2024 that will be presented on March 2, would leverage on Netco and ServiceCo. And there is also talk of another hypothesis: enhance Telsy (cybersecurity), Noovle (cloud) and Olivetti (IoT) separately.

Meanwhile, the unions continue to keep the attention high: after the proclamation of the national strike – for 23 February – CGIL, CISL and UIL wrote a letter to Prime Minister Mario Draghi in which a table is requested at Palazzo Chigi to address in particular the impact on employment deriving from the strategy that is gaining momentum.

