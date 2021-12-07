Tim towards the stew? Vivendi focuses on services, the newco of state-owned networks

Goldman Sachs and LionTree are the financial advisors selected by the committee set up by Tim to examine the Kkr dossier in order to allow the board of directors to “fully assess the scope, content, conditions and consequences of the non-binding indicative manifestation, as well as to accrue and take, in an adequately informed manner, the decisions in relation to the same to the extent of its competence”. Studio Gatti, Pavesi, Bianchi and Ludovici were chosen as legal advisor.

The advisors will support Tim’s board of directors to evaluate in particular the financial sustainability of the project, the industrial rationale and any uncertainties or implementation risks as well as the impacts on the ownership, employment, managerial and governance structures of the operations, taking into account the nature of the Group’s business and its assets and any other profile, including those of public interest, Tim points out in a note.

And the advisors will also support Tim’s board of directors inanalyze “possible strategic alternatives for the best enhancement and / or development of the group and its assets in the interest of the company, its shareholders and stakeholders”.

About alternative operations according to what Il Sole 24Ore reports the majority shareholder Vivendi would aim to split Tim into two companies, one of services of which the French would have the majority e one of the networks with a state majority but in concession to Tim. An operation not far from the one that the American fund Kkr would have in mind which, however, would aim at a subsequent listing of the newco of the networks, like the Terna model.

Meanwhile, Tim’s board of directors is scheduled for December 17. The appointment could represent the occasion to take stock of the first assessments of the Goldman Sachs and Lion Tree advisors on the expression of interest of Kkr. On the table, furthermore the cooptation of the general manager Pietro Labriola for the position of chief executive officer, but it will be necessary for one of the current members of the Council to vacate his seat.

