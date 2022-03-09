TIM, trade unions against top management: the risk of a new Alitalia case?

Today at 11 am Executive webinar entitled “TIM on the ropes, trade unions against top management. The risk of a new Alitalia case? Participants: Fabrizio Solari, general secretary Slc-Cgil; Vito Vitale, general secretary Fistel-Cisl and Salvo Ugliarolo , general secretary Uilcom-Uil.

Unions in alarm after the company demerger plan TIM announced by the new CEO Pietro Labriola. The fear of severe staff cuts is growing. The 2022-2024 industrial plan does not convince the market and the stock in 48 hours plummets to historic lows. Meanwhile, the large shareholders, Vivendi And CDP, they remain silent. In the background, the PNRR races for the 1 Giga Italy and 5G Italy plan to be assigned in the coming weeks in order not to lose EU funds.

What to do to get out of the shallows?

What are the priorities of shareholders and policy to save the company?

What future for telecommunications in Italy?

These are the themes of the Executive Webinar organized by Key4biz “TIM on the ropes, trade unions against top management. The risk of a new Alitalia case?” scheduled for Wednesday 9 March at 11.00.

Participants:

Fabrizio Solari, Secretary General Slc CGIL

Secretary General Slc CGIL Except Ugliarolo, secretary general Uilcom Uil

secretary general Uilcom Uil Vito Vitale, general secretary Fistel Cisl

