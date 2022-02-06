TIM turns off 3G and focuses on the future: here is who will have to replace the SIM

TIM’s shutdown of 3G is now imminent. Very little is missing, but not everyone cares about it, much less imagine that they are the “victims” of the case; who will have to change their SIM? Let’s find out and try not to be left behind with the times.

As we had already announced some time does, TIM decided to slowly deactivate all 3G networks to enhance the 4G and the 5G. The old technology will stop working altogether ad April, so they remain a few months available before we can no longer access the internet if we had that connection type.

However, there is nothing to fear: the TIM prepared us for this event explaining, in an accurate way, the Road map that they intend to undertake in order to switch off the 3G definitively. But where can it be found?

Shutdown mode and warning message

Telecom Italia, directly on his website, he entered the shutdown dates of the 3G network in all Italy. Yes. I am make sure to devote a whole page properly to this event, also because they believed it was necessary inform users and let them know by when they should have replaced the SIM or the device.

Right now, among other things, the map is updated since last January 26, consequently the eventuality according to which there may be some is not excluded updates on the list that TIM has made it public. Thanks to it, in summary, we will be able to know when will happen the switch-off.

When will we go to the dedicated page we will be able to choose the region of interest and act on automatic control. Also, by downloading a PDF where will they come show yourself the common, we will know the exact indication in which it will happen shutdown of the 3G network. And, linking to what we said before, TIM he assured his people users claiming that if there are any changes or news, it will take care to do so know everyone immediately.

TIM, continuing, he also wanted to send an SMS to mobile network customers with a SIM less than 128k, telling them they will have to replace the card for to continue to use the network for navigate or talk. To make this change, you must know that you will need to pay 15 euros for a new one form, whose remaining credit will obviously be refunded within one working day.

Anyway, we leave you below the message posted by Telecom Italia regarding the replacement of the board: “Dear customer, from April 2022, TIM will start the progressive shutdown of the 3G mobile network, which will be replaced by 4G and 5G technologies. Since your SIM does not support the new technologies, in the absence of a 3G network, you will not be able to use the mobile network services. We therefore invite you to go to a TIM shop in time to replace the SIM. Your phone number will not change and the cost of 15E for the SIM change will be refunded automatically within 24 hours on your remaining credit “.