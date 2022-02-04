TIM turns off the 3G network: here is municipality by municipality when the closure will take place and how to change SIM

TIM is progressively shutting down its 3G networkto enhance 4G and especially 5G. The shutdown plan provides that the 3G technology of the TIM mobile network will be initialized from next April 2022. And just in these days the company has decided to publish the roadmap with all the shutdown dates of the network, municipality by municipality, in Italy. A progressive disposal that will allow the company to dedicate more space to 4G networks and above all to the new 5G.

TIM: here is when and where to turn off 3G in Italy

In THIS page on the TIM website It is possible to find, municipality by municipality, what will be the shutdown dates of the 3G network in Italy. In fact, the operator wanted to dedicate this page to make the decommissioning operation as transparent as possible and above all to allow users to understand when and where the network will be permanently closed. At the moment the shutdown plan has been updated to last January 26, 2022 It is possible that in the future there may be updates, but in fact the list seems to be already complete with a first roadmap that allows you to actually decipher what will be the times and places of ” switch-off ” of TIM’s 3G network.

Directly on the page It is possible to act on the automatic command and choose the Region of interest. In this case, once done, it will be possible to download a PDF in which all the municipalities of the chosen Region will be shown with the indication of the month in which the 3G network will be closed. As mentioned before, TIM wanted to add a note where it specifies that in case of changes or variations on these dates, the company will promptly update the information.

HERE THE TIM PAGE WITH ALL MUNICIPALITIES AND SHUTDOWN DATES

TIM: here is the message for the replacement of the SIM

For some time, TIM has been carrying out an SMS campaign for a limited number of mobile network customers withSIM less than 128K that will have to replace their card to be able to continue to use the network to surf or just to talk. In this case, all TIM customers who will have to make this SIM change will be able to do it directly in the operator’s retail at a cost of 15 which will be fully reimbursed via residual credit within 24 hours of replacing the SIM. In this case thereforeTIM is informing all the various users in possession of a SIM of less than 128kand that they will have to replace it with a new one. The message with which TIMis informing all these users the following:

Dear customer, from April 2022, TIM will start the gradual shutdown of the 3G mobile network, which will be replaced by 4G and 5G technologies. Since your SIM does not support the new technologies, in the absence of a 3G network, you will not be able to use the mobile network services.

We therefore invite you to go to a TIM shop in time to replace the SIM. Your phone number will not change and the cost of 15E for the SIM change will be automatically reimbursed within 24 hours on your remaining credit..

Turning off the 3G network will make it impossible for anyone in possession of a smartphone that supports the 3G network to the fullest.while they can still continue to call or even send SMS. If navigation is also needed, it will be necessary to replace the device compatible at least with 4G. Moreover, also know that in this case TIM to apologize for the replacement of the SIM and therefore for having somehow bothered users in having to go to the store,I will automatically activate a promotion for 1 month that will allow everyone to have unlimited callsto all national numbers at no additional cost. In this case, the promotion will automatically deactivate at the end of the free offer month.

How to check if your smartphone is compatible with VoLTE technology?

To check the compatibility of your terminal with the VoLTE service, just make a call and check that the technology icon continues to show the 4G or 5G symbol.

As for the3G devices such as smartphones, tablets, routers, keys, alarm systems / home automationinstead, they will be able to continue making calls and sending SMS, using the 2G network, but will experience slowdowns in Internet browsing. The passage also impacts those who are in possession of oneSIM with less than 128k capacity, who will have to go to a TIM center to change the SIM.

The closure of the 3G network will allow TIM to concentrate its investments on technologies that are more efficient from an energy point of view and more performing in terms of the quality of the services offered to its customers, according to the TIM website. The reference obviously tonew 4G and 5G networks.

Which operators, besides TIM, are involved?

We know that other operators also operate on the TIM network. In this case, the shutdown plan for 3G network technology will also involve these operators who are essentially ” virtual ” and rely on the TIM network.

Which ones are they? The virtual operators that rely on the TIM network are Kena, Fastweb, CoopVoce, Tiscali and Vianova. For the moment only Kena Mobile eVianovahave published information regarding the switch off of TIM’s 3G network, confirming that at the moment the deadline is June 2022. Forother virtual operators there is still no official information.