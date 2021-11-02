TIM: uncertain situation, extraordinary Board of Directors called

The French telecommunications company Vivendi, TIM’s main shareholder, urgently convened an extraordinary board of directors on 11 November, which includes on the agenda the review of the reorganization strategy announced just a few days ago by the CEO Luigi Gubitosi.

The request made by Vivendi starts from forecasts for the future that are extremely uncertain from a financial point of view, with TIM shares now constantly falling. Precisely to cope with this crisis, the company had reconfirmed Gubitosi for a second term in the role of CEO, with the promise of enhancing the TIM network and existing assets. However, the reconfirmation was by no means followed by a foreseeable rise on the stock market: on the contrary, the stock fell further until it reached historic lows.

Vivendi, TIM’s largest shareholder with a stake of approximately 24%, clearly intends to deal with this matter, even if the latest rumors do not exclude a willingness by the French company led by Arnaud de Puyfontaine to take on a more active role in the internal board of the company.

From a fiscal point of view, TIM is in a disadvantaged position, which will suffer a further blow after the approval of the budget law. According to the draft of the provision, in fact, the extension of the amortization period of the tax on intangible assets to 50 years from the current 18 would force the operator to pay 2.3 billion euros in additional taxes, in addition to causing further losses. to the title on the Stock Exchange.

From the point of view of consumers, however, the convening of this extraordinary board of directors serves to shed light on the state of telecommunications in Italy, characterized by a market that is now extremely competitive also in the field of fixed networks. In fact, the single network project, which plans to unite and strengthen the ultra-broadband telecommunications infrastructures throughout the entire Italian territory, is waning. In fact, TIM’s cooperation with the Open Fiber company did not give the desired results and the roadmap was “frozen” to make room for TIM’s consolidation of existing services and Open Fiber’s measures to heal the digital divide . In the current state of things, the future of this project is one of the problems that the board of directors will try to solve.

Another hot spot that will be discussed this 11 November is the Competition decree, which plans to reduce the power of large telecommunications companies to limit access to their infrastructures to competitors to take advantage of certain network elements. The obligation to access the networks, combined with the imminent entry into the field of Iliad as a new player in the field of offers for the fixed network, would further worsen TIM’s negative trend. Will Vivendi be able to bring about the long-awaited change of course?