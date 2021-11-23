Tim, Vito Gamberale: ‘one of the largest Italian companies desecrated, quartered by real executioners’

Interviewed by Il Corriere della Sera on the TIM case – following the announcement by the telecommunications group of the takeover bid launched by the American fund Kkr – Vito Gamberale, one of the “historical managers of Telecom Italia in the nineties and following the top of Autostrade and founder of F2i “, underlines that” in no European country is there an industry or a strategic sector that has experienced the vicissitudes and corporate oddities of the Telecom group “. Adding that “the verb profane sounds appropriate because it refers to the image of those who enter the temple as unsuitable or enter in unsuitable ways”.

The newspaper recalls how the manager never made any secret of considering TIM “one of the most desecrated large Italian companies”.

The accusation against the Italian governments that have followed one another over time is clear.

For over 20 years, Gamberale recalls, these governments “have” never exercised a dutiful role of observer and, if necessary, censor “of the Telecom dossier. So much so that the recent Autostrade affair and the choice to” nationalize “the company again owner of the concessions on the road network, pushes the former CEO of Telecom and Autostrade to suggest the direction. “Tragedies should not be needed to make decisions on large Italian companies, traumatic events must not happen as happened in Autostrade to decide to deal with them “All the more so in the light of a privatization that, in the case of Telecom, showed its side right away.” The original sin is that Telecom has been privatized in an anomalous way with respect, for example, to Eni and Enel. have been successful operations, with the State in a minority position, to guarantee continuity in the internal management and top management that have alternated over time. In the case of Telecom – Gamberale recalls – a mechanism was triggered to expel the so-called ‘boyars’, but the truth is that by doing so the way was opened for the real executioners who arrived later and who literally ripped it apart “.

Yesterday, following the convening of the extraordinary board of directors, the TIM group confirmed the rumors initially reported by Corriere della Sera on the expression of interest of the American fund Kkr.

The Telecom Italia note states that “the price indicated by KKR in the Expression of Interest, to be paid entirely in cash – to be considered at the state, as well as not binding, even purely indicative – would be equal to Euro 0.505 per ordinary share or savings “.

The proposal of the American fund Kkr on the entire TIM group of a takeover bid of 0.505 euros per share (price at the moment only indicative) values ​​the company about 11 billion euros (10.8 billion euros).

Bloomberg calculates that the offer is at a premium of 46% compared to the value at which the Telecom Italia stock closed last Friday, and higher than the maximum in 52 weeks of approximately 47 cents, reached by the share in March.

Referring to the elimination of various managers, technicians and engineers in Telecom Italia over the years, Vito Gamberale stressed that “Telecom, if we want, was the forerunner of the one is worth one, dear to the first-rate 5-star movement, I mean that the incompetent were worth as much as the competent, so the latter were sent away and replaced by people who had no competence ».