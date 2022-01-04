Tim: Vivendi and CDP in “negotiation” for the appointment of top management. Labriola-Sarmi axis?

Beginning of the year in the name of the tightening on the top for Tim. The most important appointment is that of the CEO but the presidency is also at stake. Salvatore Rossi could be replaced and according to the first rumors the choice could fall on the current president of Fibercop as well as of Asstel Massimo Sarmi.

But nothing is taken for granted and the game is mainly played on two tables, that of Vivendi – the largest shareholder with 23.9% – and that of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti with a stake close to 10%. Will Pietro Labriola take over the management of the company? The box offices give it as a favorite, considering that it was Vivendi who advocated his appointment as general manager and that the manager – current CEO of Tim Brasil – is already working on the new industrial plan – together with Mediobanca and Vitale & Co – whose presentation was postponed to early March. But even on the appointment of the CEO it will be necessary to dissolve the reservations. It is with Cdp that the French will have to find the square: according to what is learned the “negotiations” are underway and the names will have to be shared by both parties involved. And on the appointment of the CEO the shortlist of names that will be presented by Spencer Stuart, who has been entrusted with the search process for alternative candidates to Labriola, also hangs.

Extraordinary board on appointments

According to what is learned the matter of appointments could be the subject of an extraordinary board of directors to be convened for a maximum of half a month, or before the one set for January 26, which has the preliminary examination of the financial statements on the agenda. Untie the knot appointments also becomes decisive considering the new industrial plan of the company. To be named, in a chain, also the front lines following the departure of numerous managers of the former Ad Luigi Gubitosi’s team.

The Kkr dossier

The theme of the appointments is inevitably coupled with the Kkr dossier: Goldman Sachs and LionTree the two advisors in the field selected by the committee chaired by Salvatore Rossi and Paola Sapienza. For its part, Kkr has decided to rely on Citigroup, Jp Morgan and Morgan Stanley. AND an “alternative” plan is also worked out in the event that the expression of interest presented by the American fund materializes in a takeover bid and that the same fund has an upward offer compared to the 50 cents per share considered unsuitable – in particular from the French of Vivendi but not only – to close the game for a possible passage of quotas. All the pieces of the puzzle must therefore fit together. And time is running out.

The Tim-trade union meeting

The meeting was held today between the President of Tim Salvatore Rossi, and the General Secretariats of Slc Cgil, Fistel Cisl and Uilcom Uil – attended the meeting also the new General Manager Pietro Labriola, Giovanna Bellezza and Claudio Sforza. “The President was reiterated how, in this very delicate phase, it is important to preserve the uniqueness of the company and to ensure that clear attributions of responsibility within the company are reached quickly, starting with the appointment of a CEO. It is necessary to ensure that the choices that can be made in these weeks do not end up having future repercussions on the direct company perimeter and also, which is not negligible, on the complex world of procurement that revolves around Tim and which employs several thousand people “, they say Slc Cgil, Fistel Cisl in a note.

President Rossi, according to what the unions report, would have highlighted how industrial relations have been a qualifying point in the life of the company in recent years and will continue to be so regardless of the developments in the Kkr affair. And the general manager Labriola “has renewed the commitment to the maximum comparison with the social partners for what will be the future commitments and the different options that can be envisaged – the trade unions report -. Labriola highlighted how the maintenance of employment levels and the overall sustainability of the plan will be two cornerstones of the next corporate moves “.

In the coming weeks, the trade unions “will continue with the utmost unity to implement all the initiatives that they deem indispensable to protect the country’s heritage and to review the development model of a strategic sector such as that of Tlc”.

In another note, Uilcom reiterates its line: “As we have always said for over a decade, we have never been in favor of “stews” or spin-offs of any kind; Last but not least, we made it clear to the Government at the December meeting in the presence of Ministers Giorgetti and Colao from whom we asked, before Christmas, for a new meeting to update the discussion on the Unica Network and Tim. We have always been supporters of a project that sees the Group’s perimeter unchanged e strongly opposed to dismantling operations that would do nothing but jeopardize the occupational stability of a large part of the current staff, approximately 42,000 male and female workers employed in the Group and the same number in related industries: over 84,000 families ”. The union also claims that “the time has come put an end to the “waste” of resources, it is necessary to work to integrate and create the “Single Network” making Tim, the main protagonist of this dynamic, providing the country with a connection that meets real needs. Last but not least, we asked for the utmost attention to the world of procurement, the world of Caring and the Network, starting with the various realities that are part of the Tlc supply chain “.

