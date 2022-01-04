Tim: Vivendi and CDP in “negotiation” for the appointment of top management. Labriola-Sarmi axis?

Beginning of the year in the name of the tightening on the top for Tim. The most important appointment is that of the CEO but the presidency is also at stake. Salvatore Rossi could be replaced and according to the first rumors the choice could fall on the current president of Fibercop as well as of Asstel Massimo Sarmi.

But nothing is taken for granted and the game is mainly played on two tables, that of Vivendi – the largest shareholder with 23.9% – and that of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti with a stake close to 10%. Will Pietro Labriola take over the management of the company? The box offices give it as a favorite, considering that it was Vivendi who advocated his appointment as general manager and that the manager – current CEO of Tim Brasil – is already working on the new industrial plan – together with Mediobanca and Vitale & Co – whose presentation was postponed to early March. But even on the appointment of the CEO it will be necessary to dissolve the reservations. It is with Cdp that the French will have to find the square: according to what is learned the “negotiations” are underway and the names will have to be shared by both parties involved. And on the appointment of the CEO the shortlist of names that will be presented by Spencer Stuart, who has been entrusted with the search process for alternative candidates to Labriola, also hangs.

According to what is learned the matter of appointments could be the subject of an extraordinary board of directors to be convened for a maximum of half a month, or before the one set for January 26, which has the preliminary examination of the financial statements on the agenda. Untie the knot appointments also becomes decisive considering the new industrial plan of the company. To be named, in a chain, also the front lines following the exit from the scene of numerous managers of the former Ad Luigi Gubitosi’s team.

The theme of the appointments is inevitably coupled with the Kkr dossier: Goldman Sachs and LionTree the two advisors in the field selected by the committee chaired by Salvatore Rossi and Paola Sapienza. For its part, Kkr has decided to rely on Citigroup, Jp Morgan and Morgan Stanley. AND an “alternative” plan is also worked out in the event that the expression of interest presented by the American fund materializes in a takeover bid and that the same fund has an upward offer compared to the 50 cents per share considered unsuitable – in particular from the French of Vivendi but not only – to close the game for a possible passage of quotas. All the pieces of the puzzle must therefore fit together. And time is running out.

