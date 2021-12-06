Tim, Vivendi converges on the single network. Labriola: “The Tlc sector is changing”

Vivendi does not give up. And indeed it raises, going to make an axis with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and opening to the project of a single state-controlled network. In reaffirming its role as a long-term investor the French shareholder therefore tries more than to obstruct the entry of the Americans of Kkr. News that did not reward on the stock exchange: in the wake of the fear of a backward step by the Americans, the Tim stock was readmitted to trading in the morning after a freeze due to a theoretical decline of 5.25% and have fallen below the threshold of € 0.445 per share.

“We certainly aim to put Tim back on a growth trajectory. The ongoing evaluations focus on this objective. Vivendi is interested in any solution that promotes the efficiency and infrastructural modernity of the network, while preserving the value of its investment. In this perspective, the hypothesis of state control of the network, if it were preparatory to a strategic project led by institutions, will certainly be evaluated with openness”: This is the statement of a spokesman for the French group to the newspaper Repubblica.

“It is a question of combining the necessary technological innovation paths for the country with the enhancement of resources and the relaunch of one of the most important Italian groups. Vivendi has already represented its firm intention to be a reliable, long-term shareholder, a harbinger of a constructive dialogue aimed at strengthening Tim, with the aim of working alongside Italian institutions in the interest of all shareholders and other stakeholders. by Tim. The priority of all Tim’s stakeholders is to go back to reviewing the company at the center of development and innovation strategies and protagonist, with its best resources, on the telecommunications market “.

AND speaking of the Tlc market, the new general manager of Tim Pietro Labriola as well as CEO of Tim Brasil, in a video message to employees in thanking the board of directors “for the opportunity, after 20 years, that I am given to play such an important role within a company that I have sincerely loved and continue to love”, he underlines that “the Tlc sector is changing “and that” the competition is increasingly fierce and complex “. If Tlc “before they were at the center of everything” now they become “many ancillary businesses that erode part of the business with an ever faster speed of innovation and technological change “. “None of us can change our company on our own. Together is the key word ”, continued Labriola, ensuring“ the utmost attention to the customer, who decides where to stay and the future of our company ”. Labriola in addressing the employees added: “You can count on me and everything I can do, all the time I can devote and all the efforts I can, I will make it available to the company, but I will only be able to do something if we continue together. and we will be able to work “.

Open Fiber and the new industrial plan

In the meantime, the transfer of shares was formally carried out at Open Fiber following the exit of Enel and it was new top team appointed as well as presented the new plan worth around 12 billion, which represents the largest financing of a telecommunications network in Europe.

December 14, 2021 – 11:00 Telco for Italy: how to accelerate the transformation. The opportunities of PNRR and the Cloud

In detail, the plan sees the banks in action (about fifteen national and international ones), with committed credit lines of € 7.175 billion, up sharply from the previous € 4.1 billion. The other resources refer to the EIB funds and to those put in place by the shareholders.

About the new summit the position of chief executive officer was entrusted to Mario Rossetti, to the presidency goes to Barbara Marinali. Also on the board of directors Alessandro Tonetti and Roberta Battaglia designated by Cdp Equity e Nathan Luckey and Geoffrey David Shakespeare expression of Macquarie Asset Management. Franco Bassanini is appointed Senior Advisor.

The political split: Beppe Grillo’s day

It ignites the political battle on what to do about Tim’s future and after the utterances of the main parties today Beppe Grillo also comes out with a blogpost. “Cdp can finally give stability to Telecom’s shareholding which has been missing for over 20 years and which cyclically subjects it to crisis processes that are now almost irreversible. With a stable shareholding structure and a strengthened balance sheet, Telecom is in a position to compete on the market and lead the country’s digitization process ”. S.econdo Grillo Cassa Deposits must leave Open Fiber and strengthen its institutional role in Telecom Italia, “Reinvesting the important capital gain resulting from the sale of the controlling stake in OF to the relevant funds (Macquarie, KKR, etc.)” and the strengthening of Telecom’s equity, it must go through “a capital increase dedicated to Cdp, or in another form , which enables it to improve the overall rating of the company, reduce excessive debt and recover the financial flexibility necessary to support future investments “. And again, according to Grillo, it is necessary to “safeguard national security linked to” sensitive “assets, placing under public supervision all the activities most exposed to cyber-risks” and the “defense of Telecom’s know-how and employment levels,” through the protection of the company from the risk of “stew” with the sale of “family jewels”, thanks to a consolidation of the company with a future industrial perspective “.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED