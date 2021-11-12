Tim, Vivendi pressing on Gubitosi

No decision emerged in the river meeting of Tim’s extraordinary board of directors yesterday. But the managing director Luigi Gubitosi remains in the balance due to the too high cost of football rights in the agreement with Dazn (340 million a year for three years) which did not bring the desired results in terms of season tickets, and the failure realization of the single network project with Open Fiber.

The good news of these days was the green light from the EU Antitrust for the sale of 50% of Open Fiber to the Australian fund Macquarie (40%) and to Cdp which, by taking a further 10%, became the main shareholder of the fiber network company. While in Telecom he has 10%. From here they could resume negotiations for the single network with Tim. And it is precisely on this point that Vivendi (Tim’s first partner) wants to weigh more and is probably unwilling to give up control of the network as had been leaked in recent days. Moreover, when Arnauld de Puyfontiane, CEO of Vivendi and lieutenant of the patron Vincent Bollorè, was president of Tim, the hypothesis of transferring control was always set aside.

Yesterday, however, the brief press release issued by the company after the difficult meeting partially commissioned the work of the CEO Gubitosi, specifying that “no negotiations are underway on the network or on strategic assets”. In short, no fresh money is in sight with the partial sale of Noovle or Sparkle as was said by Gubitosi in a conference call with analysts during the presentation of the bad accounts of the nine months. And therefore for new investments that this year, between the implementation of the fiber network, the creation of Noovle for the cloud and the purchase of football rights have been quite heavy, Tim will have to do it alone. The board of directors, the note continues, “has defined the path for the preparation and sharing of the 2022-2024 Strategic Plan to be approved in February”. This is what Gubitosi is working on, but on which the French obviously want to weigh more.

In the viewfinder, needless to deny it, there is Gubitosi who, however, has no intention of leaving at the moment and who enjoys support both among the shareholders and in the council. Cassa Depositi e Prestiti – which has 10% and only one director against Vivendi’s two with 23.9%, but who is obviously an important shareholder having the majority of Open Fiber – currently supports the CEO.

In recent days, many names have circulated for a possible replacement including some interns such as Stefano Siragusa, head of the network or Pietro Labriola responsible for Tim Brasil who in recent days would have been seen in Rome. Then there is the sore point of the stock market. Tim yesterday closed down 1.75%. In three months the stock lost more than 15% to € 0.32 per share. Close to the lowest ever. A big blow for Vivendi who has the stake in his portfolio for about 1 euro and therefore loses about 2 billion.