Tim, Vivendi “satisfied” with the replacement

The new governance of Tim, after the step back of the former to Luigi Gubitosi at the end of the river board of directors last Friday, satisfied Vivendi, the first shareholder of the telephone operator with 23.75% and above all for some time at work for a replacement at summit so much to ask for an integration of the ad hoc agenda in the last board.

The “satisfaction”, leaked from sources close to the French group (headed by Vincent Bolloré and led by Tim’s adviser Arnaud de Puyfontaine) does not mean that the transalpines are satisfied with the turnover by opening their arms to the offer of Kkr which it would make the latent capital loss in the equity investment even more evident. Even the transfer of the operational proxies to the Cco of Tim Brasil, Pietro Labriola, new general manager, and those held by Gubitosi to President Salvatore Rossi changes little for the US fund. It will be the ad hoc committee chaired by Rossi and led by the independent directors Sapienza, Romagnoli and Moretti to evaluate the offer of Kkr (0.50 euros per share) and, for the moment, there are no alternative strategies to further enhance a group, already committed to assessing the deviations from the budget of the latest financial results. For now, the government has not taken a position but this week the economy minister Daniele Franco and the owner of development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, should carry out an initial assessment also to protect the strategic asset represented by the network.

Concerns that were expressed yesterday at the trade union and political level. «We are running the risk of not exploiting the potential of the investments we have to make. I am thinking of the Tim affair, the Ilva affair, the entire mobility sector and the renewable energy sector. We are facing that phase where there is a need to implement industrial policy that our country has not done for 20 years “, said the general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, who will follow tomorrow’s trade union demonstration called for the safeguarding of levels occupational. “When it comes to such an important company, one can only be worried”, declared the Minister of Labor, Andrea Orlando, underlining that “the issue of job retention is an issue that must always be kept in mind in discussions and in confrontations. that concern a large company “.