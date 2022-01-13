Tim, Vivendi’s running gear. A plan to start the single network

At Telecom Italia TIM, steps are being taken to launch the new strategic plan and appoint the next CEO. Federico De Rosa writes it in the Corriere della Sera. Thursday will be the appointment of the new head of the board of directors: the journalist writes that “there would be a broad convergence on the name of Labriola” and that “the manager has the confidence of Vivendi’s representatives, who have set in motion to resume centrality in the council “.

Labriola, continues the newspaper, is working on the guidelines for the next strategic plan. The idea would be to “divide Telecom Italia TIM through a proportional spin-off, giving rise to two separate companies listed on the stock exchange, one with the network and one for services, with a specular shareholding”, an intermediate step towards the creation of a single network with Open Fiber, to be completed in a year or a year and a half.