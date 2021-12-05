Business

Tim, Vivendi’s top management: “The hypothesis of state control over the network will be evaluated with openness”

Vivendi will evaluate “with openness the hypothesis of a state control of the network, if it were preparatory to a institutional-led strategic project“. A spokesperson let a Republic that the French group which owns 23.8% of Tim “is interested in any solution that promotes theefficiency and modernity of the network, preserving the value of your investment “. In recent days, the leaders have met with those of the public company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, in turn a shareholder of 9.8% of Tim, to discuss the company’s prospects andinformal, friendly and non-binding offer of the American fund Kkr, which aims at 51% of the company and to withdraw the stock from the market. Offer that would not be considered satisfactory.

“The hypothesis of state control of the network, if it were preparatory to a strategic project led by institutions, will certainly be evaluated with openness”, Vivendi announces, thus making it clear the willingness to take a step back from the main asset of the group, that is the its network infrastructure, considered strategic by the government. “The priority of all Tim’s stakeholders is to go back to reviewing the company at the heart of the development and innovation strategies and protagonist, with its best resources, on the telecommunications market. It is a question of combining the necessary technological innovation paths for the country with the enhancement of resources and the relaunch of one of the most important Italian groups “.

In this perspective, the French group would not hinder the creation of one unique network that could arise from the merger between Tim and Open Fiber, competitor company 60% controlled by Cdp. But the EU’s perplexities and the doubts of the Minister of Digital Transition weigh on the project, sponsored by the previous government Vittorio Colao, while the holder of the Mise Giancarlo Giorgetti is in favor of at least a synergies between the two players as the Messenger.

Monte dei Paschi, the appeal process on the case of the Alexandria and Santorini derivatives has begun. The Foundation is no longer a civil party

