Tim wants to review the contract with Dazn – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

A subscriber base for the A series package not grown up as expected. Unofficial estimates speak of a fork between 550,000 and 700,000 users to Tim’s soccer package when the goals were at least twice as high, as reported by the Corriere della Sera. The phenomenon of piracy is still widespread: it is estimated that at least 20% of access to football in streaming takes place through pirated profiles with the new phenomenon of the sale on Telegram of passwords for use on a second device. And then the digital turning point in the consumption of sports content has just begun: the overall audience in Italy in the premium segment has never exceeded 4.5 million users over the years, even though the average audience on Dazn was around 6 million. considered the connected devices. Use via the fixed network it is a cultural leap also for some infrastructural problems that touch the last mile with fiber and IT in datacenters. Hence the need for review agreements with which Tim and Dazn acquired the rights to Serie A between now and 2024. The telephone group had put on the plate about 340 million a year for the next three: a 1 billion bill. Net of investments to drive the commercial offer and infrastructural ones, quantifiable this year as at least 70 million. Yesterday, Tim’s Control and Risks Committee would have examined the file. Under these conditions, the investment in 3 years would exceed 2 billion. A excessive outlay considered the subscriber base.