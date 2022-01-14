TIM warns users: now we will turn off 3G

The expected switch off of the signal is approaching and the telephony company accompanies its customers in overcoming this obstacle

The news that soon the 3G signal will gradually tend to disappear from the territory is not unexpected. There has been debate for some time on the need to discontinue this type of technology. Among the reasons that imposed this shared strategic choice there is the need to give much more space to the connection 5G that responds better to the current needs of the market.

Greater demand for data, speed in the exchange of information, the ability to use multiple services at the same time and an increasing number of devices are the levers that require a decisive change of course and the switch off of the ancient 3G.

After almost a year of alerts and variations on the theme, with ad hoc press releases for the occasion, the deadline is approaching. Starting from April 2022, the progressive shutdown of the signal will begin and slowly but surely all TIM customers who still rely on devices with obsolete technology will find themselves considering various options.

TIM gradually abandons the 3G connection but not its loyal users

It is for this reason that TIM is sending an informative text message to customers falling within the target that will allow them to familiarize themselves with this significant step.. In the communication, the company warns that starting from the second quarter of the current year, the 3G network will be switched off. This operation will cause aging smartphones to switch to 2G to support calls and send text messages, but it will no longer be possible for these devices to use the internet on the 4G network. The text ends with the suggestion to evaluate the replacement of the old device in favor of a more recent and updated model.

Surely the recipients do not expect a sudden change, and it is correct to evaluate all the possible solutions in the right time and manner. One could be sentimentally attached to a device, rather than reluctant to change it. However, in summary, the alternatives are rather meager. Maintaining your current technological heritage could mean giving up many services and features we are used to

Rather, this could be a chance to evaluate the commercial offers that TIM makes available to its customers. Whether you have a larger budget, or want to keep the purchase below a certain threshold, the wide range of solutions will allow us to find the best one for your needs. We just have to go to a corner of the brand or consult the proposals directly from the company’s website.