Tim, what’s going on? Title once again on the fund of the Mib By Investing.com

By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – New flop on the stock market for Telecom Italia (MI :), which in today’s session loses 2.8% to € 0.41 (minimums of -4%) after the -3.2% recorded in trading on the eve, which brings the total of the last three sessions to approximately -10%.

The market continues to be unconvinced of the company’s new plans, which seem to be further and further away from the United States and the KKR fund. In the informal board of directors on Tuesday, the chief executive officer Pietro Labriola (the only remaining member of the old management) presented the guidelines of the new strategic plan, which could lead to the spin-off of the network and the listing of two shares.

At least, this is what the two major shareholders Cdp and Vivendi (PA 🙂 are thinking that, in a renewed Italian-French axis, could proceed with the spin-off of the commercial activities, without a public purchase offer, and then kick off the single network project (the real goal of Cdp).

According to rumors, the plan would focus on splitting into two units, NetCo and ServiceCo, one dedicated to the network and the other to customers, and in yesterday’s meeting it would have found the support of the president of CDP, and member of the board of directors, Tempini and of the French ex Mediaset (ME:). Essentially the plan of the American fund but without takeover bid, a process that would take too long and that has encountered many doubts on the part of politics.

The idea, which will be formally presented in the next board of directors on January 26, must deal with 22 billion in net debt and the relocation of 40,000 employees and, according to the indications coming from the share, it is not experiencing the enthusiasm that instead it was born after KKR’s “friendly” offer.

Meanwhile, the US fund, already holder of 37.5% of FiberCop, remains at the window and continues to work on the acquisition project pending the start of that much-needed preliminary investigation phase (due diligence) which could arrive no earlier than March 2, so after the election of the President of the Republic and after Labriola presented the new strategic plan to the market.

Meanwhile, Exane Bnp Paribas, due to the long lead times on the KKR offer, downgraded the title to Underperfom from Neutral, while for the analysts of Intesa Sanpaolo (MI 🙂 CDP’s support for Plan B “could help unlock the value of Tim’s assets, although many issues remain intact.”