Timbaland apologizes after asking Britney Spears to pout on Grupo Milenio

timbaland, American music producer lands in trouble after an unfortunate prank Justin Timberlake, ex-boyfriend Britney Spears“They should be muzzled” amid the release of his memoirs. ‘The Woman in Me’.

The comment that got Timbaland in trouble happened during an interview 9th Wonder at the Kennedy Center After the song at the end of October ‘cry Me A River’that melody Musician produced for TimberlakeBecame popular again due to the release of Britney Spears’ book.

“She’s going crazy, isn’t she?” Timbaland replied. “I wanted to call JT, ‘Dude, you’ve got to put a muzzle on that girl.'”

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears were dating in 2002. Specific

As expected, the reaction on the network was against Timbaland. After a clip of the interview It began airing online this week. Timbaland later went live on TikTok to apologize, as he usually does.

“It’s a joke that someone as horrible as Timbaland can keep saying whatever he wants,” one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Total.”

Meanwhile others criticized the words he used To describe Britney, who has shared challenges mental health issues you faced During his 13 years of guardianship.

Another X user wrote, “Men want to silence and isolate anyone who spreads the truth about them or their friends, especially people with a perceived disability.” They put a muzzle on him for telling the truth.”

Timbaland apologizes to Britney Spears and her fans

After He received harsh criticism, Timbaland took advantage of one of his things general transmission Live on TikTok to apologize to the singer’s fans and herself.

The music producer retracted his statement and mentioned this The so-called ‘Princess of Pop’ She had the right to talk about whatever she wanted and she made a mistake by commenting. Which he allegedly did jokingly.

“I’m sorry to all the fans, including Britney,” he said in the video. “I’m sorry, because the muzzle was… No, it’s your voice. Say what you want. Who am I to tell you what not to talk about? And I was wrong to say that. I Looking at it from another perspective and I’m a conciliator. “I’m not a person who takes sides… I apologize to Britney’s fans and to her.”

In Spears’ memoirs, the woman inside meThe singer wrote that the music video for “Cry Me a River” portrayed her as a villain Following the fallout from his highly public relations.

The video featured Timberlake With a cheating girlfriend who looked a bit like Spears, which led people to suggest that he had cheated on her. She wrote that the video turned her into a “The Whore Who Broke the Heart of America’s Golden Boy”,

JCM