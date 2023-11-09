Timbaland attacks Britney Spears with controversial statements… and then apologizes

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears They became one of the most media couples in the music world in the early 2000s, with both achieving great success in their careers. But in his memoriesThe artist revealed she had an abortion, a confession the artist was not happy with rapper timbalandWho called for a “puzzle” on the pop princess after her words about the former member of the group NSYNC.

Timbaland was asked about this during an event at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Song ‘Cry Me a River’which was reportedly a way of expressing what happened in the breakup between Timberlake and Spears and which was co-written and produced by Timbaland himself at the time.

“She’s going crazy, okay?” he asked the artist. However, Timbaland’s response was even more controversial: “I wanted to call and say, ‘JT, man, You’ve got to put the muzzle on that girl’“At first, attendees took this phrase as a joke, although it did not take long for the first criticisms of the manufacturer to emerge.

Timbaland apologizes to Britney Spears

Some words that, logically, caused a great controversy on social networks, forcing the producer to apologize hours later for his way of speaking about the singer. “i ask Apologies For Britney’s fans and her,” he said, in addition to acknowledging that he should respect women.

This all resulted from Spears’s confession in her memoirs, in which she mentionsShe had an abortion two decades ago, “If it were up to me alone, I would never do it,” he admits, and he points directly at his partner of three years, adding: “And yet, Justin I was pretty sure I didn’t want to be a father.,