Timbaland has apologized for his joke about Britney Spears, but the singer’s fans believe his speech was false – Publimetro Mexico

He got into trouble after making false statements about Timbaland Britney Spears, The Princess of Pop’s book, ‘The Woman in Me’, which details her personal life, contains a story about her relationship with Justin Timberlake, in which she was having a delicate affair with the NSYNC singer at the time. exposes.

After Britney’s confessions came out, Timbaland, who was Justin’s producer on songs like ‘Cry Me a River’, right against the Princess of Pop, said that Timberlake should have “put a muzzle” on her. A woman faced violence for speaking the truth, in an apparent reference to silencing.

“I wanted to call JT and say ‘Dude! You should have put the muzzle on that girl,'” were Timbaland’s exact words.

“But you know what? We live in the age of social media and everyone wants to go viral. I get it, because that’s how you make money. Go viral,” the producer added in the same conversation.

You may also like: Timbaland Cancels Britney Spears After Saying “The Pressure Should Stop”

Human rights organizations, social organizations and feminist groups came forward to reject these statements. So Timbaland published a video on his Instagram account apologizing to Britney Spears.

According to TMZ, Timbaland said, “I’m sorry to all the fans, including Britney.” She admitted that it was wrong to curb the singer’s right to express her opinions and talk about her personal life.

He said, “I respect women and it was not my intention to hurt them.” Comments on your own posts cancel it out. He says he published the video only because it caused controversy, not because he thinks he was actually wrong.

“You are only apologizing because you couldn’t handle the smoke. “You should apologize directly to Brittany. I am unfollowing you, bye”, this apology is not sincere at all. First you recognize their fans and then you recognize them. Respecting women should have started even before the words came out of your mouth. Maybe you need a muzzle,” were some of the comments in the publication.