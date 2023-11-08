Timbaland is canceled after saying “they should put pressure on Britney Spears” – Publimetro Mexico

britney spears memoir He created a wave of controversy in the entertainment world. The 41-year-old singer and actress confessed that she went through a delicate period during her relationship with Justin Timberlake, even saying that she had a miscarriage at that time in the early 2000s.

Many comments have emerged regarding this confession in Britney’s book ‘The Woman in Me’. But there is no doubt that the biggest loss has been suffered by music producer Tim Mosley, better known in the industry as Timbaland.

This producer worked repeatedly with Justin Timberlake and his various recording works. Then, in a Q&A held at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Timbaland called Britney “crazy” and said Justin should have “put a muzzle” on her.

“I wanted to call JT and say ‘Dude! You should have put the muzzle on that girl,'” were Timbaland’s exact words.

“But you know what? We live in the age of social media and everyone wants to go viral. I get it, because that’s how you make money. Go viral,” the producer added in the same conversation.

According to E News, her phrase, although it caused laughter among those present, caused violent reactions from Britney’s fans on the network.

One social media user said, “Men want to silence and isolate anyone who spreads the truth about themselves or their friends, especially about people with disabilities.” “Imagine saying in 2023 that a woman must have a snout to tell the truth,” she said.

Timbaland has not issued any apology or clarification regarding what he said about Britney and Justin.