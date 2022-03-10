Timbiriche: excesses, envy and ego struggle, this is how these celebrities remember their time in the group

Timbiriche was without a doubt one of the groups that set the standard in the 80s and 90s, a time in which its members went from being children to the young stars of the moment, practically before the eyes of their followers, but that success had a background where the secrets, excesses and other things that fame entails, marked each of its members.

When the original lineup Mariana Garza, Alix Bauer, Paulina Rubio, Diego Schoening, Benny Ibarra and Sasha Sokol began to gain ground thanks to the success they had had with their albums “Timbiriche”, “La Banda Timbiriche” and “Timbiriche Disco Ruido” , Julissa took them to star in the musical “Vaselina” in 1984, in whose cast was courteous lolita, who was then a young actress and not the queen of musicals as she is known today; that led her to live an unpleasant experience with the singers.

“It’s like being in a school, I imagine these kinds of movies like “Mean Girls” and things like that, I was like the nerd. It was very difficult for me, there are no good memories, they are not the best… Alix told me He painted the stripe. The problem was that I said ‘well, show me that they are very talented’, but it was ‘are your pants not branded?’ .

He even agreed to smoke at the age of 13 in order to fit in and he remembers that there was alcohol at his sleepovers, so it was common for them to give the functions of “Vaseline” with a hangover, because there was also no adult to maintain control.

Edith Marquezwho was also part of this cast, had her dose of mistreatment by these superstars, when at the exit of Mariana Garza de Timbiriche she came in as a replacement, but according to the program “The minute that changed my destiny”, the welcome was not at all friendly.

“They were a perfect age to do bullying. The motto was ‘this is the new one, so let her earn her place’. I suffered for a year, they did silly pranks on me, at that time because of my age I gave it more importance; they were very heavy jokes, disconnecting the microphone, emptying the fire extinguisher under the door, a series of very difficult situations for me,” said Márquez, who was about to turn 20 at the time.

Despite the fact that Sasha is today in the eye of the hurricane, for talking about the relationship she had with Luis de Llano Macedo, when she was just a 14-year-old girl and he was a 39-year-old man, already in In the past, both she and the producer, even her groupmates, had spoken about this situation.

“At that time, I saw my friend in love, letters, you turn red,” commented Mariana Garza in an interview for Azteca.

But that was not Sokol’s only problem, since after leaving the group she faced a new setback, addictions, which the singer entered a stage of depression that made her feel undervalued and loved, this as a result of a toxic relationship in which she was immersed (Luis de Llano).

“Now I have regained respect for my body. Rehabilitation is a learning process, you must understand that by using drugs you are threatening your own life,” he said in an interview for El Universal in 2004.

