TIME 100: Mario Draghi the only Italian in the standings

TIME is probably the most famous weekly magazine in the world. The magazine is particularly well known for its “Person of the Year” award. Over the years it has been awarded to men, women, couples, groups of people, ideas, places or machines that have had a particularly significant influence on the past year. Who is chosen appears on the cover of TIME of the first issue of the month of December. Additionally, TIME is also known for the list of the hundred most influential people in the world for a given year, known as TIME 100. In 2021, only one Italian appears among the hundred most influential people in the world: the President of the Council of Ministers Mario Draghi.

How the choice is made

First of all it must be specified that the people chosen to enter the prestigious list do not necessarily have to have taken positive actions. The main condition is that of having changed the world in some way, regardless of the consequences of their actions. It often happens, in fact, that even highly discussed personalities are included in the list. The final list is decided by TIME editors based on nominations from TIME 100 alumni and international journalists.

The tweet with which TIME announced the 100 most influential people in the world in 2021

The reasons for choosing Draghi

Mario Draghi appears in the category Leaders. Janet Yellen, current US Treasury Secretary and friend and colleague of the Prime Minister, explains the reasons for Draghi’s inclusion on the list.

Yellen leverages on the role that Draghi played when he was President of the European Central Bank and refers to the famous “Whatever it takes” pronounced in 2012, an iconic phrase for which he is credited with saving the euro. At that time, Yellen was Draghi’s colleague as Chairman of the Federal Reserve. Furthermore, Yellen says she is grateful to have Draghi again as a partner of the US government, this time as the Italian prime minister. Janet Yellen also points out how Draghi is skillfully leading Italy towards the exit from the pandemic thanks to the implementation of a massive vaccination campaign and the management of European funds from the NextGenerationEU. Draghi’s strong position is also due to the fact that Italy is at the helm of the G20 in 2021, speaking with the major global powers on currently most important issues, such as climate change.

With the appointment of 2021, Draghi joins the TIME 100 list for the third time, after appearances in 2012 and 2013.

The other characters on the TIME 100 list

Each of the six categories considered contains about twenty people, or groups of people.

In the category Leaders, in addition to Draghi and others, stand out Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, Narendra Modi, Indian Prime Minister, and Abdul Ghani Baradar, de facto President of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. In the category Icons stand out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, pop star Britney Spears and Alexei Navalny, activist and main opponent of Vladimir Putin, poisoned in 2020 and now incarcerated in Russia. Tim Cook, CEO of Apple and Shonda Rhimes, American series producer including Grey’s Anathomy, lead the category Titans. Kate Winslet and Scarlett Johansson appear among the Artists and Billie Eilish among the Pioneers. Finally, among the Innovators the most famous personality is that of Elon Musk, CEO of Space X and Tesla product architect among other things.

The full list can be found here.

As reported above, Draghi is the only Italian on the list in 2021. However, other Italians have also had the honor of being counted among the most influential personalities in the world. Among these: Renzo Piano in 2006, Sergio Marchionne in 2011, Elena Ferrante in 2016, Marica Branchesi in 2018, Matteo Salvini in 2019.