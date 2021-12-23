Time: because the count of “Covid cases” no longer makes sense – Italexit

Article on the TIME of two American doctors explaining how, faced with the lack of correlation between cases and hospitalizations / deaths, both as a result of vaccination and the reduced virulence of Omicron (which causes symptoms similar to the common flu), it no longer makes sense to continue to obsessively count cases, let alone use them as a parameter to decide public health policies. The only data that makes sense to trace is that of hospitalizations, exactly as we do with seasonal flu. Too bad it is the opposite of what many governments are doing (including, of course, ours), which are using the increase in cases to renew the strategy of terror. From the article:

“States and local authorities do not report cases of influenza on a daily basis, nor do they define restrictions if a certain number is reached. One of the main elements of influenza monitoring is variant monitoring, as any influenza can go from endemic to pandemic. With Covid-19, we are going in the opposite direction, from pandemic to endemic, and we have yet to get to what is being done to monitor influenza cases, which is very different from what is being done with Covid cases. 19, where every increase in cases causes panic.





Although the Omicron variant will increase cases, it all seems to point to the fact that it causes much milder symptoms than Delta, and to date has not caused an increase in hospitalization rates even though it is not yet the dominant variant either. United States or in Italy (but it is for example in Great Britain).

Therefore, moving from the number of cases to the number of hospitalizations and on the basis of the latter deciding the measures to be adopted is important not only to give citizens confidence in public policy choices, but also for the health of citizens of today and tomorrow “.