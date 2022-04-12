“Time came upon him”: Nacho Beristáin…

Although he knocked out in his last fight, Gennady Golovkin I wouldn’t have much of a choice Saul “Canelo” Alvarezconsidered the coach Ignacio Beristain.

the previous saturday Golovkin returned to activity after more than a year and knocked out in nine rounds Ryouta Muratabut at times the fight was complicated.

“I personally think not” Golovkin would have nothing to do with Cinnamonsaid Nacho Beristain to question of LEFT PUNCH.

He said that the Kazakh’s punch could be decisive and the one that could finally lead him to victory over Cinnamon at the close of the trilogy, although he recalled that the first two deserved to win GGG.

“Out there with the punch he has, he can do it again in a moment”, he sentenced Beristain. “Because the previous two fights for my taste, by a very small margin, I think he deserved to win them.”

Gennady Golovkin would not have many options against Canelo

Of the previous Saturday’s fight at the Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, he said that it was noticeable that time was upon him. Golovkinwho just turned 40.

“I had not fought for many months, more than a year,” he assured. Nacho Beristain. “He is already big and he is a fighter who takes great care of himself, but time has come upon him.”

This situation could affect Golovkin in the development of the fight, because although he won and knocked out, at times he did not look as expected.

“I think that affected him in the fight,” he concluded. Beristain. “Because the Japanese Olympic champion is an excellent fighter, however he dominated him with blows.”

After his victory and unifying the middleweight titles of the IBF and the WBA, Golovkin He secured his place to face Canelo in September.

Now the best pound for pound will have to do his thing and beat Dmitry Bivol on May 7, when I challenged him for the light heavyweight title in Las Vegas.