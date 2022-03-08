Time change confirmed for Jamaica-El Salvador

The El Salvador national team faces at the end of the month the closing of the World Cup qualifiers for the octagonal of the CONCACAF. Hugo Pérez’s men face Jamaica, Costa Rica and Mexico at the end of the road to Qatar 2022.

But at the last minute it was confirmed that the schedule for the second game of this last triple day changed its schedule. “The match on March 24 between Jamaica and El Salvador will now start at 7:05 p.m. ET (6:05 p.m. local time),” CONCACAF tweeted, making the match take place at 5:05 p.m. , El Salvador time.

El Salvador starts the last stage against the Jamaicans and then faces Costa Rica on March 27 at the Cuscatlán stadium. The team will then leave for Mexico to seal its last game of the octagonal at the Azteca stadium, on March 30.