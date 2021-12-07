Time constraint of fixed network contracts: here are the possible changes

Some rumors are leaking online about the novelties of the legislative decree with which Italy will implement the EU directive 2018/1972, between the time constraint of fixed network contracts and lack of positions on the free modem for FTTH subscriptions

Some rumors spread on the net in the past few hours have anticipated the salient news that will inspire the legislative decree implementing the European Electronic Communications Code (EU directive 2018/1972). In fact, as reported by D-DAY, the imprinting of the new measure will rest on a basic guideline: the maximum contractual commitment period not exceeding 24 months.

The legislative decree establishes first of all that the telephony contracts stipulated between the operator and the consumer they cannot exceed the maximum duration of twenty-four months. Therefore, the previous even more rigid orientation falls, which would have led to the emergence of a restriction lasting only one year: the government has in fact chosen a somewhat “softer” line, approving some of the opinions that emerged pending the legislative procedure. While it is true that operators will in any case have to provide for the possibility of binding themselves for twelve months among their offers, it is clear and in some ways even obvious to hypothesize that this temporal distinction will counterbalance rates that are not exactly identical.

As explained by the same source, the inclusion of a contractual obligation is explained by the desire to push towards one FTTH prevalence network. Basically, the absence of a maximum contractual commitment period would have constituted a brake on the timely transition to the more powerful and modern connectivity standard when the latter arrives in the user’s home, perhaps still linked to the old networks. in copper. In this sense, we remind you that the total extension of the FTTH network is planned for 2026.

Concerns about the free modem for FTTH subscriptions

In the legislative decree, on the other hand, the question of free modem for FTTH subscriptions, with the risk that the modem-router is used as an indirect mechanism to keep the customer close to their ranks, discouraging migration due to the economic costs to be incurred. For their part, telephone operators claim that fiber optic network terminations are part of their proprietary network and consequently are non-standard.

But not only that, because as noted by the source, it seems that there are no details with specific regard to the installments of the modem in the maximum contractual period of 24 months. The situation that would arise is far from clear: if it is true that the subscription “lock-in” cannot exceed two years, what will happen to the modem instead? The risk, in this case, is that the payment in installments of the modem could last well beyond the maximum time limit of 24 months, with an evident aggravation of the consumer’s position.

In any case, it is still a matter of indiscretions, and it is for this reason that it appears necessary to wait for official information in order to clarify the matter definitively.