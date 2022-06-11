Time does not pass for Anne Hathaway

the actresszAnne Hathaway She has stolen all eyes from the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which she attended on the occasion of the world premiere of ‘Armageddon Time’, directed by James Gray and in which she is one of the protagonists.

The also protagonist of the classic ‘Armageddon‘, ‘The Devil Wears Prada‘ Y ‘The Miserables‘ has had several appearances and in all of them he has stood out for his youthful and fresh look, at 39 years old.

In social networks, many have agreed that time has not passed by her, and they even compared her with Benjamin Button, the character that Brad Pitt played in the cinema who was born as an old man and was rejuvenating over the years. Here some of the comments:

And yes, it seems that no more than five years have passed since at the age of 16, Anne played Amelia Mignonette Thermopólis Renaldi, Queen of Genoviaa fictional character and the protagonist in the Princess Diaries book series.

Anne won the Oscar, the Golden Globe, the BAFTA and the SAG award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in ‘Les Miserables’. People magazine named her as one of the great stars discovered in 2001 and she appeared for the first time in the list of the 50 people most beautiful in the world of said magazine in 2006.

HIS LAST APPEARANCE IN CANNES

This May 20, he attended the photocall of ‘Armageddon Time‘ during the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

He has been unstoppable since 2021. He presented WeCrashed with Apple TV+ and soon began production on Armageddon Time. She is one of the most important performers of her generation.

Anne has always been inspired by outfits with retro tints and Cannes 2022 has not been the exception. As he told People’sopen her dress from May 19 at the premiere of ‘Armageddon Times‘: “You can never go wrong with a little sparkle. You can never go wrong with something that looks elegant and glamorous but is comfortable at the same time.”