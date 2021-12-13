Time, Elon Musk is the person of the year 2021- Corriere.it

from Michela Rovelli

The founder of Tesla and Space X on the cover of Time: “This is the man who aspires to save our planet and get us a new one to inhabit”

“Clown, genius, provocative, visionary, industrialist, showman, scoundrel“. Elon Musk it is all this and more. He is described as the one “who aspires to save our planet and get us a new one to inhabit” but also the “thoughtful blue-skinned god who invents electric cars and moves to Mars.” The richest in the world, but who has sold all his properties, founder of Tesla and Space X: according to Time, he, Elon Musk, is the person of the year. To which he dedicates the cover of its latest issue of this 2021.

While he “launches satellites into orbit” (with his latest creation, Starlink) and “drives a car created by him that does not use gasoline and barely needs a driver” (and here we are talking about Tesla), Elon Musk is able to change the fortunes of powerful and followers: «With a swipe of your finger, the stock market goes up or passes out. An army of devotees hangs on his lips ». And again: “He is a player in robots and solar, cryptocurrency and climate, brain implants and computers to counter the threat of artificial intelligence and underground tunnels to move people and goods at super speed”. The Time also highlights his unquestionable skill in the use of social networks, as well as the success of his first creation – Tesla – which today dominates the automotive market and his personal wealth of over 250 billion that makes him the richest man in the world. A controversial character, with a thousand facets, which – for better or for worse – deserves a place on the cover according to the editorial staff of the American magazine: “Now this shy South African with Asperger’s syndrome, who escaped a brutal childhood and overcame personal tragedy, folds governments and industries to the strength of its ambition », the article continues.

But there are those who disagree with this choice. Every year, Time’s editorial team chooses the person – according to them – most influential. But space is also left foropinion of the readers, with a poll which in this 2021 was stormed by the followers of Jair Bolsonaro. The Brazilian president, despite the controversies related to the refusal to take measures to curb the pandemic in his country, was the winner of the poll: 24 percent of the 9 million votes crops are over to him. In second place, with 9 percent of the vote, the former American president Donald Trump. And already on social media protests are multiplying: why did Time choose Elon Musk when the most voted was Bolsonaro? In reality, it hardly happens that the editorial team follows the advice of the readers. For example, in 2020, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ended up on the cover, while the poll was won by “Essential workers” that have allowed all of us to continue living during the pandemic, from supermarket employees to nurses.

Time also awarded the so-called Heroes of the Year. In 2021 the “title” went to those who performed the “miracle”, or the scientists who managed to create the mRNA vaccine for Covid. When the virus emerged, in mysterious ways, and spread around the world “he faces his most formidable enemy: the scientists who await him in silence. How they responded was less mysterious, and certainly less unpredictable, than the virus they targeted. Their medium was light, and the brightness of scientific truth, which they scrupulously pursued in brilliantly lit research laboratories and in “clean rooms” cleared of airborne particles – and produced brilliant results, ”writes the American magazine. And again: “There have been moments in their careers when, immersed in the work that would ultimately save humanity, Kizzmekia Corbett, Barney Graham, Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman they felt as if the problems they faced were the ones that only they bothered to solve. But exposing the inner workings of how viruses survive and thrive is what made Covid-19 vaccines possible. ”