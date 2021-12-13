Time, Elon Musk is the Person of the Year 2021

The CEO of Space X he was therefore recognized as the most significant person of the year that is about to end, winning the “title” of the most famous weekly in the world.

The motivations – The Person of the Year cover is “a marker of influence and few individuals have had more influence than Musk in life on Earth and potentially beyond Earth,” wrote the director of the Time, Edward Felsenthal. “In 2021 Musk emerged not only as the richest person in the world, but also as the richest example of a massive transformation of society.”

The other awards – Time awarded other titles to coincide with the cover on the Person of the Year. The entertainment singer Olivia Rodrigo also got it, while the scientists who developed the anti-Covid vaccines were chosen in the Hero of the Year category.

The tradition of the Person of the Year of the Time it dates back to 1927. Born as “Man of the Year” since then it recognizes not only an individual, but also groups of individuals or categories, movements or ideas that have had the greatest influence in the year that is about to end. In 2020, President-elect Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris took the cover. The annual choice is not necessarily considered an honor: in 1938 Adolf Hitler was named Man of the Year for his negative influence.