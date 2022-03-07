‘Time for victory’, new triple from HBO and Adam McKay (whether you like basketball or not)

Related news

HBO Max does not give up. Just a week after the end of euphoriathe platform has already taken its next bet for a walk so that Mondays are a little less Monday. Winning Time: The Lakers Dynasty I didn’t have it easy. The chronicle of one of the most impressive sporting streaks in the history of sport has to overcome several obstacles, from the unstoppable comparisons with Successionthe first collaboration between HBO and Adam McKay, to the gap left by the media series by Sam Levinson and Zendaya, perhaps the biggest weekly fiction event since Mare of Easttown. The first episode is nothing more than a prologue to what is to come, but the presentation lays the groundwork for an ironic story, which flees from the gratuitous nostalgia so common in the portrait of the 80s and, above all, very entertaining.

The extraordinary popular and critical success of The last Dance, the reconstruction of one of the key seasons of Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls, explains this new Hollywood approach to a popular sport that, however, has rarely occupied a leading role in fiction on the small or big screen. Without the success of the Netflix documentary miniseries (a psychological and demystifying look at what happened behind the scenes of a team and a player that marked an era), it is likely that today we would not be seeing this adaptation of Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.

McKay himself seems to recognize it, including a wink in the first minutes of his return to television to Jordan himself in the form of a magazine cover dedicated to the new NBA star. The Max Borenstein pilot begins in 1991 when Evan “Magic” Johnson goes to a doctor’s appointment only to discover that he has been infected with HIV.. After a first approach to a historical moment that changed the way of seeing the disease in a United States that ignored and condemned thousands of people for too long, victory time travel to 1979, the beginning of this story. The Lakers have been in crisis for years (they have only won one ring since the team arrived in California in 1960) and the NBA is relegated to the background for being basically a black sport.



The HBO series is the chronicle of that miracle that made basketball a worldwide phenomenon. Sports fans and, above all, those who are not, should know that this production of ten episodes goes beyond what happens on the pitch. The Lakers’ biggest moments will be on screen, but what Borenstein and McKay really care about doesn’t happen in games. The first episode focuses on the team’s purchase by a charismatic crook (Jerry Buss) who sees an opportunity in a failing industry and wants to sign a promising player (Magic Johnson) despite denials from an irascible coach. who has not yet overcome his six final losses as a player (Jerry West) and who has turned his trophy for the best player of the season into the victim of all his anger.

McKay brings back the iconic fourth wall breaks from the big betwith mixed results. If in the film it was a gimmicky resource to explain economic concepts difficult to understand for an average audience (remember that appearance in the bathtub of Margot Robbie, who didn’t even play any character in the story), in the series it seems to be simply a tick to make the reconstruction of the events and the presentation of some characters more dynamic. More inspired is the fantastic photography of Todd Banhazl. The use of grain and different formats (as in the brief flashbacks that explain the humble origins of Johnson’s family) gives personality and charm -without ever falling into nostalgia thanks to the tone of the story- to the series while avoiding the excessively illuminated and digital products of so many contemporary audiovisual products.

what converts to Time by victoria: The Lakers’ dynasty in one of the television events of the spring is its extraordinary cast of actors (John C. Reilly is the great startup star, showing off in a juicy role that has caused the professional and personal divorce between McKay and his once inseparable Will Ferrell) and the anarchic rhythm and tone that fiction prints from the first moment. From the dramas and personal doubts of the players to the goings-on of Buss and West’s anger problems or the portrait of an era in which machismo, racism and toxic masculinity are the order of the day.

The Lakers’ trip promises to be an exciting meeting point with the potential to win over both those who know the team’s feat by heart and casual viewers for whom the names of Larry Bird and Magic Johnson are little more than a memory. far. The balance is clear: we have already taken out the season ticket.

