Time heals all, including being dumped by Julia Roberts days before the wedding

Actor Kiefer Sutherland and actress Julia Roberts attend the Hollywood Premiere of ‘Flatliners’ on August 6, 1990 at Mann’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

By Miguel Ángel Pizarro.- Despite having spent more than thirty years, Julia Roberts and Kiefer Sutherland’s non-wedding remains one of the most memorable and controversial Hollywood moments of recent decades. A relationship present in all the tabloids ever, which seemed to have a happy ending, one of those that America’s girlfriend accustomed us to in movies like beautiful woman either Notting Hill.

Neverthelesson June 8, 1991, the date on which the link was to take place, he was packing his things to leave the actress’s flat and move into his own apartment. She, for her part, was spending a few days of leisure and passion in Ireland with Jason Patric, one of Kiefer Sutherland’s best friends. Just three days before the wedding, she called off the wedding, perplexing both the groom and public opinion.who had followed minute by minute a relationship that had been overexposed to the media.

Although now it is seen as a mere anecdote, the truth is that it was one of the great Hollywood scandals of the 90s. In short, Julia Roberts, girlfriend of America after triumphing a year earlier in the mythical beautiful womanfor which she was nominated for an Oscar, was breaking up with Kiefer Sutherland, whom she met in deadly linejust three days from his wedding, planned on the soundstage of 20th Century Fox, which had been converted to emulate an ideal wedding garden.

Everything was ready the bridesmaids had already picked up their $425 aqua green Manolo Blahnik shoes. They were in tune with the cake of the same color, which was shaped like a Thanksgiving turkey, at the express request of Sutherland, since he wanted to serve said dish on the famous anniversary a year before, but she refused. The design of the dress had already been leaked to the press, an $8,000 two-piece garment.with a long jacket that could be turned into a miniskirt dress for the after party.

Read more

Everything was ready for the big day…until Julia Roberts decided to become a ‘runaway bride’, just as he later did in the cinema with Richard Gere. Although she caught everyone by surprise, the truth is that there were signs months before that things were not going very well. It should be remembered that, in February of that year, Sutherland temporarily moved to a motel to supposedly prepare a character, which meant that he allegedly became a regular at the Crazy Girl strip club, where he formed a friendship with a dancer named Amanda Rice. According to the rumors of that time they came to travel together to Disneyland with her son and his girl. In the media the matter was complicated three months later when Rice spoke to the tabloids, saying that Kiefer had told him about Julia’s insecurity, that she was possessive and that, since Pretty Woman, she was an “ice princess” (People).

However, Kiefer always denied having an intimate relationship with the woman and despite all the fuss in the tabloids, he and Roberts celebrated their engagement soon after. A date was set for the wedding and the rest is history.

Jason Patric and Julia Roberts during the premiere of “Rush” at the Hollywood Galaxy Cinema in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Despite the abruptness of the breakup and the scandal it caused, they have become a living example of that saying that ‘time heals everything’, including such an embarrassing event. And Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Patric are proof of that. Both reconciled and returned to work together in theater back in 2011. Precisely they two spoke on Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast, inside of youin 2021 showing that they could remember the event without rancor, even admitting that, seen now, Roberts’ decision was the most successful.

When Rosenbaum broached the subject, Patric began to explain. “Well, I mean, that was it, everything the press said. The case that I left…”, he began to declare before Sutherland interrupted him to say the destination, “Ireland”.

“Yes, I went to Ireland. The point is that [ella] is not present here. So I feel weird talking about what she said to me or what she said to Kiefer, because she’s not here and she can’t speak for herself.”, he continued.

“But the big issues [de los que informó] the press, about the wedding invitation or elopement with the bride, all that nonsense. The relationship that she had with Kiefer and how they were at that time, is up to them”, Patric added, making it clear that he would only talk about what he lived through. “Honestly, where I come from, you fall in love and that’s it, there’s nothing you can do about it.Sutherland stated. “She is an extraordinary person and so is he. Time was what it was and everyone went their way”, settled.

These statements were added to those Sutherland himself gave People in 2016, where he recognized that Julia Roberts was brave by daring to cancel the link, despite only a few days left for its celebration. “We were both young, and very much in love, we had decided we wanted to get married, but then this other thing took over“, said. “She was arguably the most famous woman in the world, and this wedding, which was supposed to be something between the two of us, turned into something so big.“.

“In the midst of all that I think she had courage. In the end, it was not what she wanted to do. And I think it takes a lot of courage to be able to say, ‘I can’t do this. confessed.

The truth, we could not agree more with the comments of the son of Donald Sutherland. Moreover, we see it even logical. Despite being the great couple of the tabloids and stars of the moment, we cannot forget that Julia was only 23 and Kiefer 24. Added to this is that they had only been in a relationship for a year, that she was living the recent popularity very intensely (she was formerly engaged to Dylan McDermot, her husband in steel magnolias and previously dated Liam Neeson, with whom she worked on Satisfaction) and he had just come out of a stormy divorce with Camelia Kath and, in addition, he personally dealt with problems with alcohol.

They were both too young and Julia was right to prefer a scandal as a runaway bride to face a bureaucratic divorce. that would have caused that, perhaps, both ended up hating each other. Prevention is better than cure, because the saying goes for a reason. The two managed to overcome and continued to triumph. He remained the Hollywood tough guy in the ’90s with some good men Y Time to kill leave then live a second stage of fame through the series 24. And she was America’s sweetheart, the queen of romantic comedies with My best friend’s Wedding either Notting Hill.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see an Instagram post that is not available due to your privacy preferences

The two also rebuilt their sentimental life. She broke up a year later with Jason Patric and married musician Lyle Lovett in 1993, whom she divorced in 1995. She married cameraman Daniel Moder in 2002, with whom she had her three children and with whom she still lives peacefully. He married Elizabeth Kelly Winn in 1996 and they divorced in 2004, in addition to being engaged to actress Cindy Vela since 2014. Happy ending for both of them, which also shows that it’s better to be dumped at the altar by Julia Roberts than to go through a stormy divorce with her.

More stories that may interest you: