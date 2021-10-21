Time Is Up and the love of Bella Thorne and Benji

Time Is Up: our interview with the director Elisa Amoruso

Two characters, those of Time Is Up, who couldn’t be further from their real interpreters. Yet both Thorne and Mascolo immediately wanted to participate in the project. “Ben brought me the script and asked me if I wanted to act alongside him. It was exciting to be able to work together and also do it in his first acting performance, so I accepted. “ comments Bella Thorne on her intention to be part of Amoruso’s film. Continues: “I don’t have much in common with my Vivien, but it was nice to dig and play with anxieties that are different from mine, especially being guided by Elisa.”.

Time Is Up sees the protagonists split between the United States and Italy, with Rome almost becoming one of the characters in the film: “It was nice to shoot in the capital. There were still a lot of limitations due to the pandemic, so it was impressive to move through the streets of the center without tourists. “ says Benji, who also delves into how the transition from a microphone to the cinema was “Becoming an actor is a process that will take many years. I still have to grow and mature, but I am satisfied with this start because I gave everything. I have no regrets because I gave my best, and when someone puts his all he can do is be at peace with himself. “. But the music certainly couldn’t be left behind, so here’s the song Up in Flames that Bella Thorne and Benji have included in the film: “It is an idea that was added later and even if Bella was not fully convinced in the end we feel that it tells the relationship between our Vivien and Roy, and it excites us because it outlines both theirs and our path.”.

Time Is Up has been in the cinema since October 25 and from America the terms for a sequel to the film are already ready. And what it meant to direct a couple in real life and even in fiction we talked about it with the director Elisa Amoruso, as you find below in our interview: