Time, lineups and channels where to watch this Champions League game

2022-03-08

The Real Madrid aspires to one of its magical nights in the Santiago Bernabeu before him Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday in the round of 16 Champions to overcome the 1-0 against harvested in the first leg. The second leg of the round of 16 Champions League It is this Wednesday at 2:00 in the afternoon (Central America time). The game can be seen in Honduras on ESPN and TVC. a bit of Kylian Mbappe, whom the Madrid fans would like to see in white next season, put the French team ahead three weeks ago at the Princes Park. The Real Madrid will try to reissue his 2018 victory when he dismounted the French team in the round of 16 to finally end up taking the trophy, although on that occasion he did not have to come back from an adverse result. The white team arrives at the match animated after their resounding league victory over the Real society 4-1 on Saturday, which has allowed him to consolidate himself even more in the leadership of the Spanish championship, after a good match that has triggered the merengues' expectations.

“We are convinced that the best Real Madrid can compete with the best PSG, we saw the best PSG in the first leg, hopefully tomorrow we will see the best Real Madrid,” coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday. – Sensitive casualties – The merengue coach will, however, have to remake his gala team due to the confirmed casualties of two of his essential pieces in the defensive aspect, those sanctioned Ferland Mendy and Casemiro. In the center of the field, the Italian coach is also aware of the German Tony Kroostouched by some muscular discomfort that already prevented him from playing on Saturday against the Real society. “The player who is not 100% cannot play this type of game, if I think he is 100% he will play, if he is 95% he will not play,” Ancelotti said. The young man Eduardo Camavinga was responsible for successfully replacing Kroos against the Real society and it could be Ancelotti’s option for the PSGfor which the Uruguayan will also be at hand Faith Valverde, recovered from the flu. In his mission to overcome the goal against, Karim Benzema will lead the merengue attack with the possibility of joining the legend Alfredo DiStefano as the third best goal scorer in history Real Madrid (308 goals) if he manages to score two goals.

At his side will be the Brazilian Viniciuswho in the year of his explosion in the white team, will try to compete on the grass of the Santiago Bernabeu with Kylian Mbappewho finally entered the call and traveled to Madrid despite receiving a blow to the foot in training on Monday. – Mbappé ‘he’s fine’ – Although the alarms went off, the technician of the PSG, Mauricio Pochettino, He assured this Tuesday that Mbappé “is fine”. “At first I was sore, but then calmly, a couple of hours passed and I could walk calmly,” he added, before training at the Bernabéu, where the French winger was seen training without problems. Mbappé will be one of the centers of attention in a crucial game for the PSGwho is still obsessed with achieving his first Champions League. Exit removed from Santiago Bernabeu It would be a blow for the Gallic team, which this season joined the Argentine star Leo Messito their stars Neymar and Mbappe. An attacking trio made to reach the coveted ‘Orejona’, which is the great objective of the PSGespecially this season after his elimination in the French Cup this season and have practically tied his tenth league title.