Time: Mario Draghi, the only Italian among the 100 most influential characters in the world

The Prime Minister Mario Draghi he is the only Italian among the 100 most influential personalities in the world, a ranking that, like every year, was created by the loaned American magazine Time.

The motivation was entrusted to Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secretary, who wrote: “Central bankers ‘speeches are typically not very inspiring, but Mario Draghi’s remarks in London in July 2012 were an exception. He famously stated that the European Central Bank would’ done everything necessary to preserve the euro ‘, which, of course, he did. Mario and the ECB helped stabilize the European economy. At the time I was at the Federal Reserve and felt particularly grateful to have a partner like Mario on the other side of the Atlantic, someone with deep experience and constant demeanor. Now the United States is grateful to have Mario as a partner once again. This time as Italian Prime Minister. “

“Mario is leading his nation through the pandemic with a skillful hand, supporting a rapid vaccination campaign and relief measures to help Italian businesses and workers. Backed by a large share of EU funds, he has set in motion many necessary policies and investments. – and politically difficult – to green the Italian economy, reduce inequalities and advance digitalization. And with Italy leading this year’s G-20, Mario is bringing together the world’s leading economies to end the pandemic, promoting inclusive global recovery and addressing pressing global issues such as climate change. Nine years have passed since his famous speech, but the approach “Do whatever it takes” di Mario is more relevant and stimulating than ever ”.

The list also includes exponents from the world of sport and entertainment, from the gymnast Simone Biles, to the actress Kate Winslet, passing through the singer Billie Eillish.

There is also the couple formed by the Prince Harry, who turns 37 today, and since Meghan Markle: “In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the Duke and Duchess have compassion for people they don’t know,” writes “Time”.