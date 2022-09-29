“Time Out”, time is money

Andrew Niccol is a character apart, a smiling maverick, who tinkers with his films in his corner (with studio money), and who always offers an offbeat look. He has a talent: ideas. He has one flaw: a cold way of directing his films. “Time Out” is exactly in this scenario: the concept is great, the result, a little disappointing.

It all starts with a great intuition: in the future, we will live by being paid with minutes, not with money. Each win will add to our lifespan. Each penalty will bring us closer to our death. So, in 2070, Justin Timberlake saves the life of a guy who has a century to spare. He bequeaths his “wealth” to him. But the sequel is adventurous: there are gangsters who want the loot, a casino where you can play your time…

Is it better to accumulate a millennium, like the ultra-rich, or to live normally, like the proles? Note: “Time Out” is adapted from a short story by Marcel Aymé, “La Carte” (in “Le Passe-Muraille”). A good opportunity to immerse yourself in the work of this author, who has been somewhat forgotten today.