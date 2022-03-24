Time, stadium, lineups and where to watch this Concacaf qualifying game

2022-03-23
Panama will receive this Thursday (7:05 pm) the eliminated Hondurason the twelfth day of the Concacaf Octagonwith the sole objective of achieving a victory that allows him to continue dreaming of qualifying directly for Qatar-2022.
The duel, to be played in the stadium Rommel Fernandezfrom City of Panama, is presented to the canaleros as a final. A local victory and a stumble Costa Ricawho receives the leader Canadawould leave the Panamanians one step away from securing, at least, the playoffs.
A win would also allow Panama approach the positions that give direct access to the World Cup. However, the Panamanian coach, the Spanish-Danish Thomas Christiansendoes not want trust, despite the fact that Honduras will be presented without its main components.
“It’s still a cheat game, Honduras will come with young kids with enthusiasm, wanting to impress and have their place in the team. For this reason, we have to play a serious game, respecting the rival, but from minute one go out to win”, said Christiansen.
The tie for Concacaf awards three direct tickets to Qatar-2020 and the possibility of a play-off for the fourth-placed team against the winner of the tie for Oceania.
With three days to go, Canadawith 25 units, leads the octogoanal and this Thursday he can seal his classification, followed by United States and Mexicowith 21, Panama with 17, Costa Rica with 16. They follow The Savior, with 9 points, Jamaica with 7 and Honduras With 3.
The main Panamanian doubt to face the ‘H’ is on the left side, where Eric Davis is low by sanction, like Alfredo Mejia by the catracha squad.
After facing Honduras, Panamawho aspires to play his second World Cup, will play away against United States and will close at home before Canada.
– ‘Bolillo’ Gomez returns to Panama –
For its part, Honduras arrives at Panama with no chance of qualifying. The catrachos are bottom of the pre-world championship, where they still do not know the victory and have only achieved three draws and eight defeats.
The morbidity of the appointment will be put by his technician, the Colombian Hernan Dario Gomezwho returns to Panama after classifying the selection of this country for the first time to a World Cup in Russia-2018.
The ‘Bolillo’ seeks to renew a catracha team whose last World Cup participation was in Brazil-2014.
On Panamathe coffee technician will not have his two figures, the tips Albert Elis and Anthony Lozano. Neither will the captain and defender Maynor Figueroanot even the flyers Alfredo Mejia and Debby Flores.
Selfies and smiles! The Honduran National Team flew to Panama for this Thursday’s qualifying game at the Rommel Fernández. The postcards captured by the lens of TEN from the “H” game.
Published by Diario Deportivo Diez on Wednesday, March 23, 2022
“We have brought soccer players who have been with us for a short time, we want to look at different options to put together an eleven for the match against Panama. Honduras is not in a good moment, but we are going to be a team that has dignity and we can at least get results”, said the ‘Bolillo’.
Possible lineups:
Panama: Luis Mejia; Michael Murillo, Andres Andrade, Fidel Escobar, Jorge Gutierrez; Anibal Godoy, Adalberto Carrasquilla; Edgar Bárcenas, Alberto Quintero, José Luis Rodríguez; Roland Blackburn. DT: Thomas Christiansen
Honduras: Buba Lopez; Marcelo Santos, Denil Maldonado, Marcelo Pereira, Wesly Decas; Bryan Acosta, Juan Delgado, Kervin Arriaga, Kevin Lopez; Bryan Sacaza and Romell Quito. DT: Hernan Dario Gomez