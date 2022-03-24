Time, stadium, lineups and where to watch this Concacaf qualifying game

2022-03-23

Panama will receive this Thursday (7:05 pm) the eliminated Hondurason the twelfth day of the Concacaf Octagonwith the sole objective of achieving a victory that allows him to continue dreaming of qualifying directly for Qatar-2022.

The duel, to be played in the stadium Rommel Fernandezfrom City of Panama, is presented to the canaleros as a final. A local victory and a stumble Costa Ricawho receives the leader Canadawould leave the Panamanians one step away from securing, at least, the playoffs.

A win would also allow Panama approach the positions that give direct access to the World Cup. However, the Panamanian coach, the Spanish-Danish Thomas Christiansendoes not want trust, despite the fact that Honduras will be presented without its main components.

“It’s still a cheat game, Honduras will come with young kids with enthusiasm, wanting to impress and have their place in the team. For this reason, we have to play a serious game, respecting the rival, but from minute one go out to win”, said Christiansen.

The tie for Concacaf awards three direct tickets to Qatar-2020 and the possibility of a play-off for the fourth-placed team against the winner of the tie for Oceania.