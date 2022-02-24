Time Studios Discusses Legacy Media and the Rise of NFTs

Cointelegraph spoke with Keith A. Grossman, Chairman of TIME, about the legacy media company’s recent moves in the Web3 space. According to Grossman, TIME seeks to “modernize the relationship that our brand can have with its community.” Some of these moves include the creation of 1:1 NFTs from their flagship magazine covers, the option for digital receivers to pay in crypto, and the launch of their TIMEPieces NFT project collaborations.

Grossman stated that an important result of all these initiatives is the “opportunity to take advantage of the great creativity that is emerging within the NFT community and connect it with the larger distribution channels that we have already established through TIME Studios.”

One artist who has connected with TIME Studios, TIME’s film and television production division, is Doug, the artist and founder behind the Toy Boogers NFT collection. TIME has agreed to produce and distribute an animated series based on the characters in the Toy Boogers collection.

When Doug was asked by Cointelegraph why he partnered with TIME to expand the Toy Boogers universe, he said he was “honored” to do so.

“Time is an iconic company and also highly regarded in the NFT community for working collaboratively with artists. Creative story and art direction for Toy Boogers will come from myself, and Time Studios will drive its development and distribution.”

Distribution and the ability to leverage multiple distribution channels and platforms is the key to growing an NFT community. Listings on multiple marketplaces like OpenSea and Rarible are standard practice, but achieving true exposure is something digital artists are still exploring.

María Pérez-Brown, Director of Kids & Family at TIME Studios, also commented on the recent launch of the studios of the children and families division that is developing programming based on native intellectual property of NFT.

“We are developing content that amplifies the vibrant world children live in, engages their curiosity, and empowers them to take action. We want to meet young people where they are and help them understand and thrive in the world around them.”

I am very excited and honored to announce that I have partnered with TIME Studios to develop an animated series that brings Toy Boogers from the blockchain to the big screen! 📺😍📺🤩📺@timestudiosfilm @HOUR @watches pic.twitter.com/08FgqZlpVo — Toy Boogers 🍌🐱🤖👺🍕🦄🍡 (@ToyBoogers) January 13, 2022

And children are already playing their own role within the blockchain community. Last year, a 12-year-old boy from London made almost $400,000 by creating and selling an NFT collection of whale emojis during school holidays.

In recent news, TIME released a weekly newsletter about the metaverse in partnership with Galaxy Digital that was run using Ether (ETH).

There has also been a growing number of non-fungible token collections, or NFTs, that have announced plans to create animated television series. From 1 inch nets take my muffin and The red ape family with Bored Apes, the series Stoner Cats by actress Mila Kunis and the EXILE production of Lil’ Heroes.