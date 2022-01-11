Time to make investments – Fiscal Focus

The original provision of law 178/2020 brings the possibility of benefiting from the tax credit for new capital goods until 31 December 2022.

Paragraph 44 of article 1 of law no. 234 (Budget Law 2022), extends the incentive only for the so-called assets 4.0, i.e. those listed in Annex A to the law of 21 December 2016, n. 232, in the case of tangible assets, as well as those referred to in attachment B in the case of intangible assets.

As a result of the aforementioned regulatory provision, investments in tangible and intangible assets 4.0 made up to 31 December 2025, or by 30 June 2026 are facilitated, having regard to the so-called long term.

The intervention of the Legislator of 234/2021 reduces the subsidy rates; furthermore, the period that can be facilitated for investments in ordinary assets, both tangible and intangible, has not been extended.

The two tables below show the details of the concession for the two-year period 2021 – 2022, as well as for the time horizon of the extension.

Considering that the application or not of the tax benefit, as well as the reference rate, are determined with reference to the time of making the investment, it is crucial to identify the occurrence of this event in order to correctly apply the concession.

Investments are understood to be made according to the rules of competence provided for by Article 109, paragraphs 1 and 2, of the TUIR:

in the case of direct purchase, the date of delivery or shipment of the goods becomes relevant, or, if later, the date on which the translation or constitutive effect of the property or other real right occurs;

in the case of leasing, it records the date of delivery to the lessee and, in particular, the date of signing of the delivery report by the user; if the test clause in favor of the latter is contractually envisaged, the declaration with which the lessee positively certifies the test takes place;

in the case of investments made through procurement contracts, the costs are considered to be incurred by the client:

to. on the date of completion of the service;



b. or, in the case of progress of the works, on the date on which the work or portion of the work is verified and accepted by the client: in this case, the fees paid in the facilitated period based on the progress of the works (SAL), regardless of the interim or ultrannual duration of the contract;

if the subsidized asset is realized in economy, the costs incurred according to the ordinary accrual criteria are relevant for the purposes of accruing the tax credit.

Given the provision of the cd. long term, it seems appropriate to clarify the conditions for considering the investment made in this time horizon.

The attraction to the tax period occurs in the event that, by 31 December of the year, the order relating to the purchase of the asset subject to the benefit is accepted by the seller and a deposit of at least 20 % of the acquisition cost. The investment must be made by June 30 of the following year.

This is the rule that can be easily declined in the case of direct purchases of ownership of the asset.

In the other ways of making the investment, the application is less easy and is illustrated below.

Leasing contracts – Circular no. 4 / E of 30 March 2017, issued jointly by the Revenue Agency and the MISE with reference to the higher deduction of amortization costs (super and hyper), referred to and declared valid for the purposes of the regulation of the investment bonus by the aforementioned circular no. 9 / E, clarifies how to complete a leasing investment within the time frame of the so-called long term.

The aforementioned practice observes that for assets acquired through a leasing contract, completion within the long term is less easy than a direct purchase; therefore, appropriately, it specifies that by 31 December of the reference year it must be:

signed by both parties the contract, e

paid by the financial lessee a maximum rent equal to at least 20% of the total capital amount to be paid to the leasing company (rectius 20% of the cost incurred by the grantor).

In such cases, the moment of execution as identified above can materialize by 30 June of the following year.

Procurement contracts – If the object of the subsidized investment is built in execution of a contract, it is necessary that by 31 December of the reference year the contract must be signed by both contracting parties and advance payments of at least 20% must be made. of the agreed consideration. The work, or a portion of it, must be verified and accepted by June 30 of the following tax period.

Construction in economics– In the case of subsidized assets realized in economy, it is necessary that in the reference year costs equal to at least 20% of the total costs incurred up to 30 June of the following tax period must be incurred.