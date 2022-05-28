Time: who are the most influential people in the world? – People – Culture

Every year, the American magazine ‘Time’ publishes its list with the 100 most influential people in the world in that period of timeand although there are only five months of 2022, the lucky ones have already been chosen.

Each of these personalities was selected by experts and academics who meet annually. Actors, singers, activists and political leaders were divided into six categories: artists, innovators, titans, leaders, icons and pioneers.

The reason behind their choice is narrated through one of their colleagues or people who have seen them excel in their craft up close. Here are some of them.

Andrew Garfield

Contrary to what many might think, Garfield Wasn’t Chosen For Revolutionizing The Marvel Multiverse in ‘Spiderman: No Way Home’ (2021).

According to director, producer and screenwriter Martin Scorsese, he was positioned on this list for his acting ability in ‘Silence’ (2016), a film that narrates the journey of two Japanese Jesuits who travel to save their mentor.

Silence (2016) by Scorsese. Adam Driver and Andrew Garfield, two young Jesuits travel to Imperial Japan in search of their mentor, who seems to have denied God and abandoned Christianity. pic.twitter.com/U29PW19TmC – Nicholas (@nicolasssdj) April 10, 2022

Scorsese claims that Andrew can reach “whatever emotional level the story required, sometimes immediately”, aptitude that makes him a safe and confident actor like no other.

Sarah Jessica Parker

The iconic protagonist of ‘Sex and the City’ (1998) became a representative of fashion in all its splendor. Having reprized her role as ‘Carrie Bradshaw’ in ‘And Just Like That’ (2021) made critics admire her more than it did before.

Her co-star and friend Cynthia Nixon, who wrote about her in ‘Time,’ said that “she is simply loved. We love the glamor of her, the vulnerability of her, the fearless physical comedy of her, the skill of her, the sexiness of her, and the sweetness of her. But most of all, we love the essence of who she is. Myself included.”

Sarah Jessica Parker in ‘Just Like That’.

In addition, he assured that, even when the years pass physically by Parker, he is still that “diamond in the rough” of years ago.

Mila Kunis

Zoe Saldaña, the leading actress in ‘Avatar’ (2009), describes Mila as a woman who knows how to perfectly balance her profession as an interpreter and her life as a mother of two children.

But what could be said to have Mila in such an important ranking is the social work she carried out with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, in 2021 for refugees from Ukraine.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

With the help of his followers, the couple was able to raise more than 30 million dollars which were delivered to the inhabitants of Ukraine who had to leave their territory because of the war with Russia.

“Seeing her raise funds for Ukraine and raise tens of millions: is what we expect the Kutcher-Kunis clan to do, always rise to the occasion,” Saldaña wrote.

Zendaya

Without a doubt, the name of Zendaya has reached many more corners in recent years; either for his role in the ‘Spiderman’ saga, in which he gives life to ‘MJ’, or for being ‘Rue’ in ‘Euphoria’ (2019), or for entering a fantastic world by playing ‘Chani ‘ in ‘Dune’ (2021).

Precisely, Denis Villeneuve, director and screenwriter of ‘Dune’ has described it as “an autonomous creative force” and “a budding cultural icon who still laughs like a girl” and who “is the future.”

Zendaya brings ‘MJ’ to life in the ‘Spiderman’ saga.

For ‘Time’ Zendaya, who is one of the few top artists to have her own cover, wears a long red dress, braids and silver jewelry.

Demna Gvasalia

Demna Gvasalia is a fashion designer and the current creative designer of the famous luxury brand Balenciaga. In 2021 he was in charge of re-presenting a haute couture collection at this fashion house, after 53 years.

“Little princess dresses are the problem of haute couture. They are past and irrelevant. New conversations need to be sparked. Haute couture has to come out of the box in which it has been placed”, he declared for the magazine ‘Vogue Spain’.

Okay. Demna, creative director of Balenciaga, is considered among the 100 most influential people of 2022. He is an innovator, according to Time magazine. By the way, we recently read that Balenciaga is considered the hottest and most desired brand in Q1 of the year by the Lyst Index. 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/1V4EAbzH3z – Rebecca Maccise (@rebecamaccise) May 23, 2022

Alexa Demie, who plays ‘Maddie’ in ‘Euphoria’ and who has worn several Balenciaga dresses designed by Demna, confirmed for ‘Time’ that the fashion created by said artist made her feel “powerful and free” and that each garment “looked towards the future”.

Volodymyr Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Bucha, a city in Ukraine, during the war.

The current president of Ukraine could not fail to be one of the most influential personalities in the world this year. Zelensky, his forces and their population they have had to face a war against Russia that has cost them hundreds of lives.

The president of that country has become a symbol of determination and freedom, according to what was said by Joe Biden, president of the United States. His fight, without a doubt, leaves a place in history.

Vladimir Putin

On the other side of the coin is Vladimir Putin, the Russian president who declared war on Ukraine and whom many countries in the world have turned their backs on.

His description, made by one of the opposition leaders of his government, is perhaps the only negative. According to Aleksei Navalni, the “electoral rigging” carried out by Putin in the elections that declared him president, “ended in a dictatorship.”

Vladimir Putin has been heavily criticized by his opponents.

“If someone destroys the independent media, organizes political assassinations and sticks to his imperial delusionsthen he is a madman capable of causing a bloodbath in the center of Europe in the 21st century,” he wrote.

David Velez

Among the Colombians on this important list is Paisa David Vélez, the co-creator of Nubank. His profile was written by Iván Duque, president of Colombia.

Nubank, the largest Colombian-Brazilian digital platform in the world, has enabled more than 54 million Latin Americans to access banking, creating credit cards, making purchases online and investing in businesses around the world.

NuBank CEO David Velez (C) at the New York Stock Exchange.

“Nubank’s successful listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021 was evidence that Vélez’s pioneering idea of ​​focusing on access is transforming the global financial industry”affirmed the president.

Oprah Winfrey

Without a doubt, talking about journalism in the United States is synonymous with Oprah, not for nothing is she one of the best-known interviewers in the world.



‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’, a talk show with 29 seasons, was the most watched show in the history of the American country, according to ‘Time’. Within this, celebrities such as Michael Jackson, Tom Cruise, Ellen DeGeneres, Will Smith, Tom Hanks and Madonna were heard and questioned by the writer.

Oprah is a writer and journalist.

One of his most remembered programs was the interview with Barack and Michelle Obama when he was still a candidate for the presidency. Since then, Oprah has been a great friend of the former first lady, which is why she was the one who made her description in the listing.

“Perhaps his success is not due to the fact that he found a common denominator that unites us all. Maybe Oprah is our common denominator,” she wrote.

Hwang Dong-hyuk

The creator of one of the most popular series of 2021 is a man who has persevered throughout his life. After writing ‘Squid Game’, Dong-hyuk had to submit it many times to big production companies, before it was bought by Netflix.

Lee Jung-jae, who brings ‘Seong Gi-hun’ to life he stated for the magazine that when he received the script for the series he knew it would be an interesting experiencesince all the characters were very well built and had a deep life story.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator of ‘Squid Game,’ is working on a satire centered around the making of the famous Netflix series. This will be titled ‘The Best Show on the Planet’. pic.twitter.com/k7C0UE8XVQ — Out of Plan (@Out of Plan) May 19, 2022

Chris Jenner

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble. Photo: Instagram: @coreygamble

The mother of the Kardashian clan: Jenner has stood out for being the one in charge of launching her daughters to fame. Her decision to create the reality show ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians,’ along with host and producer Ryan Seacrest, catapulted her family into the media phenomenon it is today.

Their luxuries, their houses, their daughters and Even her haircut has marked a before and after in the era of Hollywood celebrities. In fact, this is what her co-producer on ‘Time’ refers to: “Kris has become the undisputed matriarch of reality TV and is destined to be among the best marketing minds in history.”

Adele

On November 19, 2021, Adele released ’30’, her fourth studio album. In this one, she narrated the reinvention that she and her son, Angelo, had to go through after her relationship with her husband ended.

In its 12 themes, Adele recounted the depression problems she had in that difficult stage and how she realized that she was failing as a mother in one of the hardest processes of her life.

Adele’s album 30 was one of the most anticipated of the year.

For the ranking, interviewer James Corden praised her personal and professional abilities and described her as a person that “the world should take care of protecting.”

