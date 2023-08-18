Timeline of Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler’s relationship

OK, We Know There’s Been Breakup After Breakup Lately, But There Are Still Too Many Couples Dear The ones that make us believe that love exists: One of them is made by Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler.

Although we don’t know much about their relationship lately and we miss their pictures together, we can’t deny that we love them, that’s why we took a look at how their love story has been. Decided to make a timeline.

Everything We Know About Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler’s Relationship

They first surprised us in late 2021 when a few pictures surfaced of the couple holding hands after leaving a yoga class. And I say they took us by surprise, because we remember Austin ended his nine-year relationship with Vanessa Hudgens in late 2020 and Kaia, on his part, also ended her relationship with Jacob Elordi. was terminated.

But it wasn’t until February 2022 when the couple’s relationship was confirmed, after they were spotted looking very much in love while spending Valentine’s Day together at a cafeteria.

From Cafeteria to MET

Although there were doubts about their relationship, there was no better way to confirm and debut together than at the 2022 Met Gala, in which appearance they made it clear to us that from this moment on we will see them together on Red. The carpet, becoming something of a style icon, becoming a trend thanks to its sense of fashion and entering the list of best dressed celebrities.

awards season

We know 2022 was Austin’s year since his performance as the protagonist in the film Elvis This is undeniable. A year full of awards and red carpets, and what accompanied her at each and every delivery was Kaia. Following their debut at the Met, we saw them together again at the official premiere of the film in Cannes, where they were now more romantic than ever and gave us one of the most beautiful moments ever, kissing on the red carpet.

If we’re still not jealous enough of their relationship, this video is totally honey, and that’s when the good news didn’t end there for Butler when, in addition to his statuette, he took home the Golden Globes award for Best Actor. Won. he received on behind the scenes A lovely kiss and hug from Kaia. how lovely!

a pause

Surely when you read “break” you thought your relationship was over. Well no: They were together more than ever because, after this heavy awards season for Austin, the best way to relax was next to Kaia on Mexican beaches, and the couple found themselves in Mexico with a good book, drinks, and sun. was seen enjoying

Will we get married?

Kaia and Austin’s May 2023 Engagement Rumors Were Sizzling and That’s Being Said deux moiButler proposed to Kaia in April, the same month we saw them together at the magazine gala Time,

Although till date we haven’t seen the ring, we don’t lose hope that we will get married for this couple who took us by surprise but slowly made us fall in love.

Via. l. Busaka/Getty Images for Time

Next: If You Like Bridgerton, You Can’t Miss The Buccaneers Series

Find more: Instyle.mx