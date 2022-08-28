Timeline of Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s relationship

A surprise connection! John Mulaney Y Olivia Munn put their romance into high gear after his split from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendlerin May 2021.

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Tendler said in a statement confirming the duo’s split at the time. “I wish you support and success in recovering him.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the comedian later told Us Weekly, “John will have no further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.”

That same month, It was confirmed to Us that the comedian was dating Munn. The New Girl alum, meanwhile, was previously linked to Bryan Greenberg Y chris pine before leaving Aaron Rogers for three years. They called it quits in April 2017.

Munn previously opened up about being a Mulaney fan during a January 2015 conversation with Huff Post Live.

“We were at a wedding together and I was like, ‘Oh my God, do you and your fiancee want to go out to dinner or something and hang out?'” the actress recalled at the time. “It was great at first, and then I kept coming up to him at the wedding like, ‘So, are you having fun?’ She was so obsessed with going out and talking to him.”

073cmiHV_zhNYySv2_div»>

Though Munn and Mulaney kept the early days of their relationship private, the Predator star has opened up about her thoughts on marriage before.

“I’ve never been that girl [who dreamed about her wedding],” he shared during an April 2020 interview on the “Big Ticket With Marc Malkin” podcast. “And I hear about friends who have, and I’ve never been the person to say, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to get married. This is what it will be, what my ring would be. … The idea of ​​getting married has always made me a little [nervous].”

After the couple was photographed on a date in Los Angeles in June 2021, a source told Us that Munn was “on cloud nine” as the pair grew closer and that the former Saturday Night Live writer felt the same.

“John thinks Olivia is very smart and she makes him laugh too,” the source added.

Scroll down to see how Munn and Mulaney’s relationship has grown:

ads