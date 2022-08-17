Timeline of Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader’s relationship

What could it have been? Rachel Billson Y bill hader They were apparently getting serious when the coronavirus pandemic put their relationship to the test.

The boss alum and the comedian were first linked in the fall of 2019 and made their Golden Globes red carpet debut in January 2020.

“Bill is great and Rachel is so lovely,” Hader said. co-star barry henry winkler told us weekly about the couple at the awards show.

bilson’s friend Nick ViallMeanwhile, he told us about seeing them at the Globes: “I didn’t get a chance to meet Bill. I’m a big fan of you and Barry. And Rachel is a good friend and, yeah, I think she’s great. … They seem like a cute couple.”

However, as the world was in lockdown due to the COVID-19 crisis, things started to go wrong. He confirmed to us in July 2020 that the couple had split. Nearly two years later, Bilson appeared to address the end of their relationship for the first time, explaining that he “went through a very difficult breakup and it was during the pandemic.”

“I couldn’t leave my house, you know what I mean? I had nothing to do but sit and deal with it and feel it,” the actress said on her “Broad Ideas” podcast in June 2022. “It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done, the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

Bilson shares his daughter Briar with his ex Hayden Christensen. The former couple dated on and off for a decade and split in 2017.

“[Briar] She hasn’t met anyone so far and it would have to be someone I know I’m going to be with,” Bilson said on the “Viall Files” podcast about dating as a single mom in July 2019. “It would have to be a very serious relationship. … I always put it there. She is my world and I talk about her all the time. How screwed up would she be if she hid that? … If you’re going to find something with someone, they have to be interested in the child or be willing to be around the child.”

Hader, for his part, has been linked to Anne Kendrick after her breakup with Bilson.

“Bill and Anna clicked right away. They like each other’s sense of humor,” a source said. To us in January 2022. “They are really in love and they make each other laugh, a lot.”

Scroll on for a full timeline of Bilson and Hader’s relationship:

